Derek Forsyth, a former Scotland men’s national team coach, has died after a short illness.



Barry Cawte, chief executive of Scottish Hockey, said the hockey community are devastated by the loss. He added: “Derek has been one of the most influential people in our sport. The scale of his impact over the years cannot be measured. His passion and determination for our organisation was unparalleled.”



The Forsyth family are synonymous with the Scottish Hockey family. Derek’s wife, Lynn, is the current Scottish Hockey president and is a former Scottish international. Both of Derek’s sons, David and Alan, are also Scottish Internationals.



Forsyth was most recently performance manager to Scottish Hockey and he started as assistant coach of the men’s national team from 2007, then stepped-up to the head coach in 2012.



During his term, the men were promoted to the top tier of European hockey and achieved their highest ever world ranking, rising from 28 to 19.



He was also head coach for three Commonwealth Games, Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018, and Birmingham 2022, and was assistant for the Commonwealth Games in Delhi 2010.

PICTURE: Derek Forsyth (right) congratulating David Forrester on his 50th Scotland cap

