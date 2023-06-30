A newly upgraded shared use path, which provides a vital link in the north of Edinburgh, has been officially named after an explorer who once studied in the area.
Speirs Bruce Way was formally opened on Friday and celebrates the accomplishments of William Speirs Bruce, a late 19th/early 20th century scientist known for his expeditions to Antarctica, and who studied at the Scottish Marine Station for Scientific Research in Granton.
The core path in Edinburgh’s Granton Waterfront connects the neighbourhood with public transport links and shops along with Granton Beach, the future cultural and leisure offering at West Shore Studios, the promenade and a planned coastal park. Speirs Bruce Way will also link to a future housing development to the west of the path.
The project forms part of the wider £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront Regeneration programme and has been supported by funding from The Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.
Plans for the wider regeneration of the area to make Granton Waterfront a new sustainable coastal town for Edinburgh include 3,500 net zero homes, a new primary school and lots of green and open spaces.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “This major upgrade has not only brought a key walking, wheeling and cycling route back into use, but has created a much more accessible and safe space for people to spend time, whether travelling with a wheelchair, using a buggy or out for a jog.
“Today I was delighted to help officially open the path, which recognises the area’s former student and pioneering explorer, scientist and oceanographer William Speirs Bruce.
“Our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront is one of the largest and most ambitious projects of its kind in Scotland. Improving connectivity and strengthening active travel links is central to this, and our wider ambitions to achieve net zero by 2030, reduce kms travelled by car and to create a safer, more sustainable and pleasant transport future for Edinburgh.”
Simon Strain, Head of Places for Everyone Programme at Sustrans Scotland, said: “This upgraded route is an important achievement for Granton Waterfront.
“The Speirs Bruce Way greatly improves the link between Waterfront Avenue and West Shore Road with a path that is suitable for all to use, whilst also enhancing connections to the nearest bus stops and the Waterfront Broadway local centre.
“By making it safer and easier for residents and visitors to the area to walk, wheel and cycle we hope that many more people will have the confidence to leave the car at home when making their everyday journeys.
“We’re grateful to the City of Edinburgh Council and local community members for their hard work and considered input which has helped make this project a success.”
The path has been widened to provide space for both pedestrians and cyclists, new lighting and path access improvements have been created at the north end where the pathway meets West Shore Road.
As well as providing a key north-south link, Speirs Bruce Way passes by the 17th century Caroline Park House, the remnants of Granton Castle to the east and the boundary wall of the former Granton Gasworks to the west.
An Historic Environment Scotland plaque has been installed to commemorate Sir Thomas Hope (Lord Advocate to King Charles I) who lived at Granton Castle. Granton Castle Walled Garden is also accessed directly from the path and is managed by the Friends of Granton Castle Walled Garden.
Through Places for Everyone, The Scottish Government has granted Stage 0-2 funding for further projects in relation to Phase 1 of the Granton Waterfront Regeneration, on which an initial planning consultation is currently underway.
Designs for the upgraded path were produced by WSP, with construction carried out by Mackenzie Construction.
Find out more about Granton Waterfront regeneration on the council website.
Tributes for former Scotland hockey coach Forsyth
Derek Forsyth, a former Scotland men’s national team coach, has died after a short illness. Barry Cawte, chief executive of Scottish Hockey, said the hockey community are devastated by the loss. He added: “Derek has been one of the most influential people in our sport. The scale of his impact over the years cannot be…
Continue Reading Tributes for former Scotland hockey coach Forsyth
Winnie celebrates her 100th birthday with a smile
An Edinburgh care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday and revealed her secret to living a long and joyful life is simply “good genes”. Winifred (Winnie) Aitken, who lives at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, marked the impressive milestone in June, and was joined by family members, residents and team members to…
Continue Reading Winnie celebrates her 100th birthday with a smile
Two Leith ships get on board with Leith Community Croft
The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal, the luxury floating hotel have joined Leith Community Croft as their first corporate member. The ongoing relationship will benefit staff of all three charities as well as introducing wellbeing benefits to the Leith community. Earth in Common run the urban croft on Leith Links where there is now an…
Continue Reading Two Leith ships get on board with Leith Community Croft
Five things you need to know today
Temporary road closures for royal visit There will be a royal visit next week when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland. And that means that the area around Holyrood, St Giles’ and the Castle will be no go areas for vehicles on a rolling basis. There will…
At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States
On 9 July the GRAMMY award winning National Children’s Chorus (NCC) of the United States will perform at Assembly Rooms. NCC is made up of 1,000 student singers from seven American cities. The students learn the same songs and then meet up for concerts as one on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.…
Continue Reading At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States
Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening
There will be viewing opportunities for the public at events in Edinburgh next week to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Public viewing areas will be available along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh as part of events to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Wednesday…
Continue Reading Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening