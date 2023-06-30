A newly upgraded shared use path, which provides a vital link in the north of Edinburgh, has been officially named after an explorer who once studied in the area.

Speirs Bruce Way was formally opened on Friday and celebrates the accomplishments of William Speirs Bruce, a late 19th/early 20th century scientist known for his expeditions to Antarctica, and who studied at the Scottish Marine Station for Scientific Research in Granton.

The core path in Edinburgh’s Granton Waterfront connects the neighbourhood with public transport links and shops along with Granton Beach, the future cultural and leisure offering at West Shore Studios, the promenade and a planned coastal park. Speirs Bruce Way will also link to a future housing development to the west of the path.

The project forms part of the wider £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront Regeneration programme and has been supported by funding from The Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

Plans for the wider regeneration of the area to make Granton Waterfront a new sustainable coastal town for Edinburgh include 3,500 net zero homes, a new primary school and lots of green and open spaces.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “This major upgrade has not only brought a key walking, wheeling and cycling route back into use, but has created a much more accessible and safe space for people to spend time, whether travelling with a wheelchair, using a buggy or out for a jog.

“Today I was delighted to help officially open the path, which recognises the area’s former student and pioneering explorer, scientist and oceanographer William Speirs Bruce.

“Our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront is one of the largest and most ambitious projects of its kind in Scotland. Improving connectivity and strengthening active travel links is central to this, and our wider ambitions to achieve net zero by 2030, reduce kms travelled by car and to create a safer, more sustainable and pleasant transport future for Edinburgh.”

Simon Strain, Head of Places for Everyone Programme at Sustrans Scotland, said: “This upgraded route is an important achievement for Granton Waterfront.

“The Speirs Bruce Way greatly improves the link between Waterfront Avenue and West Shore Road with a path that is suitable for all to use, whilst also enhancing connections to the nearest bus stops and the Waterfront Broadway local centre.

“By making it safer and easier for residents and visitors to the area to walk, wheel and cycle we hope that many more people will have the confidence to leave the car at home when making their everyday journeys.

“We’re grateful to the City of Edinburgh Council and local community members for their hard work and considered input which has helped make this project a success.”

The path has been widened to provide space for both pedestrians and cyclists, new lighting and path access improvements have been created at the north end where the pathway meets West Shore Road.

As well as providing a key north-south link, Speirs Bruce Way passes by the 17th century Caroline Park House, the remnants of Granton Castle to the east and the boundary wall of the former Granton Gasworks to the west.

An Historic Environment Scotland plaque has been installed to commemorate Sir Thomas Hope (Lord Advocate to King Charles I) who lived at Granton Castle. Granton Castle Walled Garden is also accessed directly from the path and is managed by the Friends of Granton Castle Walled Garden.

Through Places for Everyone, The Scottish Government has granted Stage 0-2 funding for further projects in relation to Phase 1 of the Granton Waterfront Regeneration, on which an initial planning consultation is currently underway.



Designs for the upgraded path were produced by WSP, with construction carried out by Mackenzie Construction.

Find out more about Granton Waterfront regeneration on the council website.

Before the works were carried out

People using the off-road path

People using off-road path

Cllr Scott Arthur with others at the formal dedication ceremony

Cllr Scott Arthur left

