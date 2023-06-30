An Edinburgh care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday and revealed her secret to living a long and joyful life is simply “good genes”.
Winifred (Winnie) Aitken, who lives at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, marked the impressive milestone in June, and was joined by family members, residents and team members to toast the special occasion.
Revealing her secret to a long and happy life, Winnie, who is well known at the home for her love of reading, travelling and her wonderful sense of humour, said: “It may be that it was passed down – good genes have seen my mother and grandmother live until their 90s”.
Enjoying the special day with a slice of birthday cake and a host of special gifts, the team threw a spectacular party and went above and beyond to ensure Winnie enjoyed a celebration to remember.
Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Winnie’s birthday, and she was particularly pleased to see her surprise birthday cake.
“Winnie has been living at Lauder Lodge for over three years now, and it’s fair to say the home wouldn’t be the same without her. Winnie’s wonderful outlook on life never fails to make us smile and her quick wit definitely keeps us on our toes!
“Here at Lauder Lodge, we always strive to make an occasion of birthdays, and Winnie’s 100th was no exception. We had great fun decorating the home and baking her a special birthday cake.”
Winnie was born in Greenock, in Scotland, in 1921 to Barr and Mildred Turner who both worked in the teaching industry. Attending Greenock Academy, Winnie continued her education at West of Scotland Agricultural College, in Auchincruive. During the Second World War, Winnie worked as a Poultry Officer and Milk Officer, where she met her husband-to-be, Andrew.
Winnie and her husband Andrew shared a lifetime of happy memories and went on to have two sons together, Alastair and Murray.
Coming from a long line of teachers who regarded education as a priority, Winnie returned from the war to work as a Laboratory Technician at Firhill School, before going on to work at Napier University, in Edinburgh, and missed it greatly when she retired.
Looking back on her long life, Winnie is proud to have travelled overseas many times to countries including New Zealand, China and Egypt.
Tributes for former Scotland hockey coach Forsyth
Derek Forsyth, a former Scotland men’s national team coach, has died after a short illness. Barry Cawte, chief executive of Scottish Hockey, said the hockey community are devastated by the loss. He added: “Derek has been one of the most influential people in our sport. The scale of his impact over the years cannot be…
Continue Reading Tributes for former Scotland hockey coach Forsyth
New Granton path named in honour of famous explorer
A newly upgraded shared use path, which provides a vital link in the north of Edinburgh, has been officially named after an explorer who once studied in the area. Speirs Bruce Way was formally opened on Friday and celebrates the accomplishments of William Speirs Bruce, a late 19th/early 20th century scientist known for his expeditions…
Continue Reading New Granton path named in honour of famous explorer
Two Leith ships get on board with Leith Community Croft
The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal, the luxury floating hotel have joined Leith Community Croft as their first corporate member. The ongoing relationship will benefit staff of all three charities as well as introducing wellbeing benefits to the Leith community. Earth in Common run the urban croft on Leith Links where there is now an…
Continue Reading Two Leith ships get on board with Leith Community Croft
Five things you need to know today
Temporary road closures for royal visit There will be a royal visit next week when Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will receive the Honours of Scotland. And that means that the area around Holyrood, St Giles’ and the Castle will be no go areas for vehicles on a rolling basis. There will…
At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States
On 9 July the GRAMMY award winning National Children’s Chorus (NCC) of the United States will perform at Assembly Rooms. NCC is made up of 1,000 student singers from seven American cities. The students learn the same songs and then meet up for concerts as one on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.…
Continue Reading At Assembly Rooms – National Children’s Chorus of the United States
Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening
There will be viewing opportunities for the public at events in Edinburgh next week to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III. Public viewing areas will be available along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh as part of events to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla on Wednesday…
Continue Reading Royal visit – opportunities to see what is happening