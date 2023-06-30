An Edinburgh care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday and revealed her secret to living a long and joyful life is simply “good genes”.

Winifred (Winnie) Aitken, who lives at Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, marked the impressive milestone in June, and was joined by family members, residents and team members to toast the special occasion.

Revealing her secret to a long and happy life, Winnie, who is well known at the home for her love of reading, travelling and her wonderful sense of humour, said: “It may be that it was passed down – good genes have seen my mother and grandmother live until their 90s”.

Enjoying the special day with a slice of birthday cake and a host of special gifts, the team threw a spectacular party and went above and beyond to ensure Winnie enjoyed a celebration to remember.

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Winnie’s birthday, and she was particularly pleased to see her surprise birthday cake.

“Winnie has been living at Lauder Lodge for over three years now, and it’s fair to say the home wouldn’t be the same without her. Winnie’s wonderful outlook on life never fails to make us smile and her quick wit definitely keeps us on our toes!

“Here at Lauder Lodge, we always strive to make an occasion of birthdays, and Winnie’s 100th was no exception. We had great fun decorating the home and baking her a special birthday cake.”

Winnie was born in Greenock, in Scotland, in 1921 to Barr and Mildred Turner who both worked in the teaching industry. Attending Greenock Academy, Winnie continued her education at West of Scotland Agricultural College, in Auchincruive. During the Second World War, Winnie worked as a Poultry Officer and Milk Officer, where she met her husband-to-be, Andrew.

Winnie and her husband Andrew shared a lifetime of happy memories and went on to have two sons together, Alastair and Murray.

Coming from a long line of teachers who regarded education as a priority, Winnie returned from the war to work as a Laboratory Technician at Firhill School, before going on to work at Napier University, in Edinburgh, and missed it greatly when she retired.

Looking back on her long life, Winnie is proud to have travelled overseas many times to countries including New Zealand, China and Egypt.

Winnie with her son Alastair

Like this: Like Loading...