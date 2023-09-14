Danni Findlay and Carly Girasoli fired Hearts into a 2-0 lead against Celtic at the Excelsior Stadium in only eight minutes, but the Jambos could not hold on as the West of Scotland club roared back to claim three unanswered goals and take the points.

The result means Celtic stay a point behind leaders Rangers in the Scottish Women’s Premier League after the Ibrox side won 4-1 at home to Motherwell.

Glasgow City, who are the reigning champions, beat Hamilton Academical 5-0 and elsewhere Hibs beat Aberdeen 5-0 and Spartans edged Partick Thistle 1-0.

Montrose gained their first points in the top league when they beat Dundee United 3-1 and the points mean Montrose move off the bottom of the table.

PICTURE: Hearts celebrate by Colin Poultney and courtesy of the Scottish Women’s Premier League

