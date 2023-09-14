Cab Direct Championship: play-off Group B: Oxford 50, Glasgow 40.

Glasgow Tigers’ manager Cami Brown admitted their play-off hopes are on a “knife-edge” after an opening defeat at Oxford Cheetahs.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers lost 50-40 at Cowley after a tense encounter in their first Cab Direct Championship Group B clash.

Chris Harris, Ben Basso and Vadim Tarasenko all rode well for Tigers but Brown said: “It was disappointing to let it slip towards the end of the meeting. We trailed by just a couple of points after Heat 11, so we’re a bit frustrated by that.

“It’s very much on a knife-edge really. The aggregate bonus point will be crucial and we are capable of overturning that deficit at Ashfield, but it’s going to be very hard.”

He added: “Oxford will also fancy their chances. It’s always going to be tight and tense. This is such a tough group. Our top three were really excellent and managed to restrict their lead and we beat Oxford at Ashfield 51-39 a few days ago, so it just shows how close it will be.”

Brown believes Tigers will get stronger as the play-offs unfold and Brown said: “We’ve got to beat Redcar at home to keep the destiny of the group in our own hands before the return meeting with Oxford.”

Tigers tracked at Oxford minus Claus Vissing and Ace Pijper, both missing through injury and Brown revealed: “We are still waiting for updates after further tests. Hopefully, we can get them both back and we should know the situation within the next 48 hours.”

Oxford 50: Sam Masters 12+1, Scott Nicholls 10+1, Lewis Kerr 9, Cameron Heeps 6+1, Jordan Jenkins 6, Ashton Boughen 4+1, Henry Atkins 3+1.

Glasgow 40: Chris Harris 14, Ben Basso 10, Vadim Tarasenko 9, Tom Brennan 3, Lee Complin 3, Jack Smith 1+1.

