Stellar Monarchs host Scunthorpe Scorpions at Armadale on Friday (tapes-up 7pm) in the Cab Direct Championship play-off and they are in a three-team group which also features reigning champions the Poole Pirates. The group winners qualify for the final.
Justin Sedgmen is the guest replacement for Craig Cook at No 1 and Bastian Borke is fit after withdrawing from last Friday’s double-header with an arm injury.
Scunthorpe make a great start to their campaign by drawing at Poole – going down in the subsequent Superheat but gaining a priceless away point) – with Ryan Douglas scoring 17 points.
Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ team manager, said: “Let’s take them on and do something. Our guest, Justin Sedgmen, knows all about this club and, if he can give Josh the back-up, and our three and four partnership comes good, then we will not be far away.”
STELLAR MONARCHS: Justin Sedgmen (guest), Lasse Fredriksen, Kye Thomson, Paco Castagna, Josh Pickering (captain), Dayle Wood, Bastian Borke.
ATTIS INSURANCE SCORPIONS: Ryan Douglas, Connor Mountain, Simon Lambert, Jake Allen, Michael Palm Toft, Nathan Ablitt, Drew Kemp.
The match will be follow ed by a Northern Junior League match Armadale Angels v Ashfield Giants
