The new fundraiser to save the Filmhouse and open the doors begins today. A new charity has been set up by a group of people including some who worked there before it closed last October.

Transport and Environment Committee meets

The monthly Transport and Environment Committee meeting takes place at the City Chambers today. Members of the public are allowed to go to the meeting as observers, while deputations have applied for the right to address the meeting.

Pesticide Free Balerno, a group which has been working with alternatives including hand weeding in their local area rather than applying any chemical weedkillers, will address the meeting in a deputation this morning and will say that: “After numerous reports of residents and pets becoming ill after exposure, support given to council whilst they trial safe methods, four years of volunteer weeding – we would really expect to see, at the very least -recognition of this by safe alternatives being introduced into the so called ‘integrated approach’ package.”

The group also point out that “pesticide applications still continue right outside peoples homes, streets , pavements, hard standing areas and around schools, around trees.

They also say that the council have been ‘discussing’ the need to stop using glyphosate since 2016 so a ban from 2024 to only in greens spaces is “just embarrassing”.

Today the committee will be talking about:

Phasing out the use of the weedkiller glyphosate by the council

Workplace parking levy

The progress being made on the Roseburn to Union Canal

Flooding in Kirkliston – and the council can do nothing about it

The possibility of a new bike hire scheme

The renewal of the contract for the City Car Club

Better coordination of roadworks in a bid to ease congestion in the city

The papers for this meeting are here.

Community Wellbeing Collective

All activities at the Community Wellbeing Collective in Wester Hailes are free and drop in.

Doors Open Days 2023

The Institut Français d’Écosse opens its doors on 23 September and will host many free and family friendly activities. There will be a self-guided tour with exhibitions and videos, and bilingual reading for children.

Whilst the Consulate General provides support to French citizens living in Scotland, the French Institute, as part of a worldwide network, promotes French Culture and encourages cultural exchanges with Scotland. It offers a wide range of activities and shows throughout the year, in French and in English: French courses, talks and conferences, activities for kids, live music events, theatre performances, wine tastings, cinema screenings, exhibitions. It has a library with an important book and media collection in French and it is even an official venue at the Fringe.

More information here.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and is on the streets.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who took riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches. You can see our many photos here and on Facebook, while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now closed.

