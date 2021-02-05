Rangers and Scotland star, Lizzie Arnot, is enjoying life with the current league leaders after a summer move from Manchester United where she wrote her name into the history books, scoring the club’s first ever goal.

Edinburgh born Lizzie who enjoyed great success with Hibs before moving south has been in top form this season and recently won the Scottish Building Society SWPL Player of the Month award for December 2020.

Despite moving from the higher profile English league, Lizzie has no regrets and told the Edinburgh Reporter: “100% I have no regrets about leaving Manchester United. The set up are very similar and both clubs are very professional. We are lucky to be able to use the club’s training ground and the facilities.

“The coaches set high standards and all the players have bought into it and we all have the same goals and mindsets.

“It’s only the half-way point in the season but we want to kick on. The league is very competitive and we have played everyone and there are no easy games.

“I’m not sure when we will be back playing (due to Government restrictions) so we have to take each day as it comes. We have all been given training programmes to follow so I am able to keep fit, weather permitting.”

Rangers currently sit top of the table with 18 points from seven games and are ahead of Glasgow City on goal difference.

