Katie Lockwood has scored four goals in six games since joining Hibs from a Swedish club half-way through the season and she admits she could have had more.

The Huddersfield-supporting, English-born striker would love to bag another as the Easter Road club travel to Tynecastle to face arch rivals Hearts on Sunday (kick-off 13.10) in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

The game is free because of support from Baillie Gifford and the Capital clubs are separated by only three points.

Victory for fifth-placed Hibs could see them elbow Hearts out of fourth position in the 12-strong table.

Lockwood (pictured courtesy of the Scottish Women’s Premier League and taken by Malcolm Mackenzie) admitted it was a big change switching from Sweden to here but said that she could not refuse the chance to come to Scotland after visiting the set-up at Easter Road.

She said: “It was a really good experience in Sweden and the league is top level over there. I played with some really good players and had a really good coach and it was a different lifestyle.

“I have taken some really good experience from it and they have helped me develop my game.”

Dean Gibson’s squad come into the Capital clash brim full of confidence after a 4-0 victory over East Fife in the fifth round of the women’s Scottish Cup.

That lifted the squad after a 4-0 defeat at Rangers in the league. Prior to that Hibs crushed Glasgow Girls 7-0, and beat Partick Thistle 4-0.

Lockwood looked forward to Sunday’s game with a large crowd expected and she said: “A few players will have some nerves and that can help you, especially if you have fans behind you when you are playing away.”

Like this: Like Loading...