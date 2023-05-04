The Bridge Inn Linlithgow welcomed schoolchildren to enjoy a slice of Buzzworks life by hosting a series of pizza making events.

Youngsters from Springfield Primary School in the town were invited to take part in the first of three cookery sessions with the guidance of the venue’s head chef Jamie Turberfield.

Hosted in The Bridge Inn’s restaurant, it is hoped that the sessions will allow local children to learn a little about hospitality, get creative with their toppings and make their own delicious pizzas, all whilst sharing the experience with classmates and teachers.

Jamie McFadyen, The Bridge Inn General Manager, said: “Our first pizza making session this year was a huge hit with the kids, who had the chance to pick out their own toppings and create their very own pizza masterpiece to enjoy among friends.

“Food has the power to bring people together, and our special community event has proved that. Watching the kids get creative with their toppings and enjoying their pizzas with big smiles on their faces was a wonderful experience for all.

“We may have provided the dough and toppings, but it was the children who brought the magic to our restaurant. Our community is at the heart of everything we do at The Bridge Inn and we look forward to more opportunities to engage with local schools in future.”

Buzzworks Holdings, one of Scotland’s leading hospitality groups, is set to host two further school sessions again in May, as part of a series of community engagement events being held at its much-loved Linlithgow pub and restaurant.

The Bridge Inn is a family-friendly restaurant and pub that offers a wide range of dishes all day, including hearty breakfasts, light lunches, burgers, open sandwiches, mouthwatering classics such as fish and chips and beef pie, and of course, pizzas.

Anyone looking to apply or find out more about current chef / kitchen vacancies at The Bridge Inn, or any other Buzzworks venue across Scotland, should visit www.buzzworksholdings.com/careers or check out the Buzzworks People Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages.

For more information about The Bridge Inn’s menu, offers and events, please visit the restaurant’s website at www.thebridgeinn-linlithgow.co.uk

