The Bridge Inn Linlithgow welcomed schoolchildren to enjoy a slice of Buzzworks life by hosting a series of pizza making events.
Youngsters from Springfield Primary School in the town were invited to take part in the first of three cookery sessions with the guidance of the venue’s head chef Jamie Turberfield.
Hosted in The Bridge Inn’s restaurant, it is hoped that the sessions will allow local children to learn a little about hospitality, get creative with their toppings and make their own delicious pizzas, all whilst sharing the experience with classmates and teachers.
Jamie McFadyen, The Bridge Inn General Manager, said: “Our first pizza making session this year was a huge hit with the kids, who had the chance to pick out their own toppings and create their very own pizza masterpiece to enjoy among friends.
“Food has the power to bring people together, and our special community event has proved that. Watching the kids get creative with their toppings and enjoying their pizzas with big smiles on their faces was a wonderful experience for all.
“We may have provided the dough and toppings, but it was the children who brought the magic to our restaurant. Our community is at the heart of everything we do at The Bridge Inn and we look forward to more opportunities to engage with local schools in future.”
Buzzworks Holdings, one of Scotland’s leading hospitality groups, is set to host two further school sessions again in May, as part of a series of community engagement events being held at its much-loved Linlithgow pub and restaurant.
The Bridge Inn is a family-friendly restaurant and pub that offers a wide range of dishes all day, including hearty breakfasts, light lunches, burgers, open sandwiches, mouthwatering classics such as fish and chips and beef pie, and of course, pizzas.
Anyone looking to apply or find out more about current chef / kitchen vacancies at The Bridge Inn, or any other Buzzworks venue across Scotland, should visit www.buzzworksholdings.com/careers or check out the Buzzworks People Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages.
For more information about The Bridge Inn’s menu, offers and events, please visit the restaurant’s website at www.thebridgeinn-linlithgow.co.uk
Coronation – locals get involved
It is only a couple of days until the Coronation at Westminster Abbey and people all over the UK are finding ways of feeling as though they are involved. The Coronation of King Charles III has been a long time coming. He was around three-years-old when his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, was crowned in…
At the Cameo – a Wes Anderson season
The Cameo Cinema is to show all of Wes Anderson’s previous films as double bills during May and June just before his next film is released. Click on any of the images below to buy tickets. The Director has announced that the latest film Asteroid City will be shown at Cannes in May and then…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Summerhall launch their huge programme
The acts being promoted at Summerhall on Thursday create a packed Fringe programme which the venue will host from 3 to 27 August. There is music, theatre, dance, and visual art in the mix, and two thirds of the programme is led by women and/or gender nonconforming people. The venue says it is presenting work…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe – Summerhall launch their huge programme
Police seeking information about Granton robbery
Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Granton on Wednesday 3 May 2023. Around 10.45 pm, a 59-year-old man was sitting at the bus stop in Granton Square, between West Granton Road and West Harbour Road, when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and stole his rucksack…
Continue Reading Police seeking information about Granton robbery
Britannia raises the Coronation flag
The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh prepares for the Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla by flying the official Coronation flag to mark the historic occasion. The red flag, which is over 3.5 meters wide, will fly from Britannia’s main mast for all to see. To further ‘dress’ the ship, Britannia’s Maintenance…
Hibs appoint new Director of Football
Hibernian FC have announced this morning that Brian McDermott has been appointed as the club’s Director of Football. The 62-year-old was appointed after an extensive recruitment process and will begin working with the Club immediately. McDermott will work closely with First Team Manager Lee Johnson and have a strong focus across the recruitment of players…