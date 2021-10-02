The Festive Forest returns for the 2021 Winter Season featuring a fusion of festive activities for all the family in the incredible setting of Beecraigs Country Park in Linlithgow.

An Illumination trail will showcase the designs of one of the UKs leading light show companies with visual installations, lasers and sound effects. This year, the Festive Forest will also house the longest light tunnel and biggest disco mirror ball in Scotland.

Look out for some favourite Christmas family movie characters, stilt walkers and secret s’Elfies hidden throughout the Illumination trail.

On top of all this there will be a Radio Forth Silent Disco, Cala Homes live stage with DJ’s, musicians and performers such as singers, choirs, carol singers, fire acts and jugglers.. and lots more surprises hidden deep in the forest.

Back by popular demand is Santa’s Grotto with his Storytelling Experience and cheeky elves. You will find the Grotto in Santa’s village surrounded by children’s amusements, festive food, drink and market stalls. Kids must also remember to send their letters to the North Pole so they get there in time ahead of Christmas Day!

Beecraigs Festive Forest is a truly unique and magical family event and Christmas experience for all ages.

Festival organisers Roy Snedden and Ewen McMartin (Directors of Rowen Events) said: “We are delighted to be back at Beecraigs this year after our very successful inaugural event in 2019. We have something for everyone at the Festive Forest and hope people from across Scotland can join us for an unforgettable festive family experience.“

Further information on the event and ticketing can be found here

Friday 3rd December – Friday 24th December 4pm-10pm.

Thanks to Linlithgow Camera Club for the use of their 2019 event images

Like this: Like Loading...