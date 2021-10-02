Her Majesty The Queen addressed MSPs in the Chamber who were accompanied by their invited guests, the local heroes from their own constituencies at the opening of the sixth session of The Scottish Parliament.

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay accompanied Her Majesty during the visit and they were welcomed by the Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer and by The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross.

Musical performances, poetry and speeches were featured, reflecting Scotland’s achievements and aspirations. MSPs welcomed their “local heroes”, people who have made an extraordinary contribution to their communities during the pandemic.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was joined by The Duke and Duchess of Rothsay as the Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP welcomed them to Holyrood for the Royal Opening of the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament. 02 October 2021 . Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

