The Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer, with HM The Queen

HM The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay attended the opening ceremony for the sixth session of The Scottish Parliament at Holyrood today.

There was a small crowd outside who let out an audible sigh of disappointment when neither Her Majesty or Prince Charles turned to acknowledge them, before the car left to return to The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

HRH The Duke of Rothesay

A member of the Royal Company of Archers

Royal Herald Adam Bruce on the left with Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms

