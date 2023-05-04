It is only a couple of days until the Coronation at Westminster Abbey and people all over the UK are finding ways of feeling as though they are involved.

The Coronation of King Charles III has been a long time coming. He was around three-years-old when his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, was crowned in 1953. Now he is 73-years-old and his youngest grandchild, Prince Louis is just a little older than he was when the crown was placed on his mother’s head.

Here in Edinburgh, two three-year-olds were spotted getting in on the act.

Hugo, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, showed off his locks and crown at Campbell Young Hair Design Ltd at Strachan Road, and Owen a 3-year-old British Bulldog, presented his most regal look for the camera.

Dogs getting into the spirit of things ahead of the Coronation on Saturday-Owen the 3 yr old British Bulldog.

Dogs getting into the spirit of things ahead of the Coronation on Saturday-Hugo the 3 yr old Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

