Fishery bosses at Ljnlithgow Loch have confirmed that they are open for business after reports on confusion among anglers about the start date.

Tom Lambert (pictured), secretary of the Forth Area Federation of Anglers FAFA), who administer the 101-acre water in the shadow of Linlithgow Palace, admitted that the fishery used to open on March 15.

However, the owners of the land have allowed the fishery to open on March 1 and that is what the FAFA have done.

He said: “Some anglers have been confused despite advertising our opening date on social media and in the press, but we are open seven days a week until October 31 and we had 15 of our 20 boats out on the opening day.

“Four anglers were also bank fishing and one reported catching a 10lb brown trout.”

If you are planning a trip to the West Lothian water then cormorant and diawl bach patterns are recommended by Lambert who said: “Diawl bach patterns seldom go wrong here.”

