The Edinburgh Reporter has teamed up popular Scottish Bistro, First Coast, one of the longest standing restaurants within the Dalry Road community as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary.

One lucky reader can win a table for two at one of two very special celebration evenings, to be held at First Coast on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 March.

A delicious menu, priced at £35 per person, will be served, encapsulating some of First Coast’s well remembered and favourite dishes, such as octopus, black rice and saffron ailoi, osso buco, bone marrow risotto with purple sprouting broccoli & lemon gremolata, and deep fried whole gurnard with jasmine rice, sweet chilli, ginger and lime.

These special anniversary evenings are a culinary celebration of twenty years of First Coast’s unique approach to food which has resulted in the bistro, named after a small village in Wester Ross, simply offer popular food that people enjoy eating, full of “interesting and robust flavours”.

With an ever changing menu, it has consistently had diners coming back for more for the past twenty years.

To enter, simply answer this question:

First Coast takes its name from..... A Scottish Village A Ferry Boat A Fish Dish Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Δ

www.first-coast.co.uk

The competition is open to all readers and will close on Sunday 19 March 2023 at 12 noon.

Like this: Like Loading...