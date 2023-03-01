The Edinburgh Reporter has teamed up popular Scottish Bistro, First Coast, one of the longest standing restaurants within the Dalry Road community as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary.
One lucky reader can win a table for two at one of two very special celebration evenings, to be held at First Coast on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 March.
A delicious menu, priced at £35 per person, will be served, encapsulating some of First Coast’s well remembered and favourite dishes, such as octopus, black rice and saffron ailoi, osso buco, bone marrow risotto with purple sprouting broccoli & lemon gremolata, and deep fried whole gurnard with jasmine rice, sweet chilli, ginger and lime.
These special anniversary evenings are a culinary celebration of twenty years of First Coast’s unique approach to food which has resulted in the bistro, named after a small village in Wester Ross, simply offer popular food that people enjoy eating, full of “interesting and robust flavours”.
With an ever changing menu, it has consistently had diners coming back for more for the past twenty years.
To enter, simply answer this question:
The competition is open to all readers and will close on Sunday 19 March 2023 at 12 noon.
Five things you need to know today
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election There was a second hustings held on Tuesday night ahead of the by election on 9 March. Read more here. Not all candidates have been seen in action at hustings. The SNP candidate, Donald Rutherford was absent for the second time as he tries to retain the seat for the SNP. The…
Eat Out Edinburgh partners with charity KidsOR
Eat Out Edinburgh has announced a new charity partnership for its 2023 campaign with the Scottish charity Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) – an organisation that installs colourful, child-friendly operating theatres in some of the world’s poorest countries. Since 2018, KidsOR has installed 59 paediatric operating rooms across 23 countries, providing over 75,000 lifesaving operations. Eat…
Soul Water Sauna hits right note on Porty Beach
Swimmers are lapping up a Finnish-style sauna after plunging into the icy waters on Portobello beach. Soul Water Sauna, located on the Promenade at Bedford Street, is promoting the health benefits of hot and cold therapy for those brave enough to don bathing costumes, and also welcomes community bookings from individuals. Owner Kirsty Carver said…
InfraSisters – join the night ride on International Women’s Day
The InfraSisters mass cycle ride will take place on 8 March 2023, leaving Middle Meadow Walk at 7.30pm to celebrate International Women’s Day. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is Embrace Equity. The organisers want to get the world talking about why ‘equal opportunities are no longer enough’. The difference between equality and equity…
2023 NYC Tartan Day Parade – Grand Marshal announced
The Grand Marshal of the 25th NYC Tartan Day Parade will be Scottish model, actor and TV personality, Edinburgh-born, Gail Porter. She will lead more than 1,500 people who have registered to march on 15 April up Sixth Avenue from 44th to 55th Street. Gail said: ““I’m so honoured to be named Grand Marshal of…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Murrayfield hustings
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election will be held on 9 March, and on Tuesday night there was a second hustings event when locals got the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates. The hustings was held at Murrayfield Parish Church Hall with an audience of around 50 people. All candidates, except the SNP candidate Donald…
