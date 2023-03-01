Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election
There was a second hustings held on Tuesday night ahead of the by election on 9 March.
Not all candidates have been seen in action at hustings. The SNP candidate, Donald Rutherford was absent for the second time as he tries to retain the seat for the SNP.
The Edinburgh Labour candidate, Richard Parker, said: “It’s frustrating to have been denied the opportunity to debate with Donald Rutherford, and it’s even more disappointing that he has chosen to copy his SNP leadership hopefuls in shying away from public scrutiny. All candidates were given plenty of notice about these important debates and while the SNP have chosen to disrespect voters in the ward, I was delighted to attend both debates to put forward my positive plan for Corstorphine-Murrayfield.”
SNP Leadership election
The SNP have tried to keep the media away from their internal hustings, but it seems that may not be the way it will turn out.
Ash Regan, MSP, one of the candidates, said: “The media have a job to do, and as candidates, we have a duty to be held to scrutiny. I firmly believe we should allow access and ask that the media carry the proceedings fairly and fully – making them available to all.
“Today I set out my action plan for the SNP, covering four key themes: Transparency, Accountability, Modernity and Accessibility. It’s important we talk about values and elevate the tone of the debate.”
Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray wrote a letter to Chief Executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell, explaining that “the Scottish people do not have a vote in this contest to choose our next First Minister, but it is vital that proper scrutiny takes place in a transparent contest”.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Imagine a US presidential primary being conducted behind closed doors- it just wouldn’t happen.
“Division and disagreement has clearly boiled over in the SNP, and it seems they’ve been left with no other option than to hide under the table. It’s embarrassing.
“As the SNP leadership race will determine who our next First Minister is, this contest is a matter of huge public interest and importance. It simply cannot be allowed to happen in secret.
“People across Scotland have an indisputable right to know about the prospective leaders of the country and their plans for governing. To deny people that right is to commit an act of the utmost arrogance.”
The 25th New York Tartan Day Parade
And the 2023 NYC Tartan Day Parade Grand Marshal will be……..someone born in Edinburgh….
But here is a big clue:
Buses on the move
Bright Bus Tours and Edinburgh Bus Tours are moving from St Andrew Square to Waterloo Place on 5 March.
This is an experimental arrangement and will include widening pavements to create a more pleasant experience for passengers and space for information and ticket sales.
Tours will retain a stop on St Andrew Square and there will be space on Waverley Bridge for ticket sales, with signage provided between Waverley Bridge and Waterloo Place.
Any permanent solution will form part of the Edinburgh City Centre Transformation plan, which the council say “will transform the heart of the city to deliver a people-friendly, well connected environment, supporting travel by foot, bike and public transport”.
Previously the buses parked and left from Waverley Bridge but that was closed to through traffic and the tour buses moved to St Andrew Square in 2020.
Bus tours will move their start/finish location to Waterloo Place. This will be on a trial basis and will run from March until October 2023.
If the trial is successful, tour buses could remain at Waterloo Place while a permanent solution is found.
A section of the footway will be widened to increase bus stop provision at Waterloo Place and allow operators an information/ticket sales presence. Waterloo Place will be resurfaced in sequence with other city centre road works.
Operators will also have an information/ticket sales presence on Waverley Bridge with signage provided between Waverley Bridge and Waterloo Place. A bus stop will continue to be provided at St Andrews Square where the tour buses can complete the city centre loop.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Our March paper has gone to press and will be sent to our subscribers today. This would be a great day to take out a subscription to make sure you do not miss the latest edition of the newspaper.
We invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription. Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries. If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
READERS’ COMPETITION – Win a table for two at First Coast
The Edinburgh Reporter has teamed up popular Scottish Bistro, First Coast, one of the longest standing restaurants within the Dalry Road community as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary. One lucky reader can win a table for two at one of two very special celebration evenings, to be held at First Coast on Wednesday 28 and…
Continue Reading READERS’ COMPETITION – Win a table for two at First Coast
Eat Out Edinburgh partners with charity KidsOR
Eat Out Edinburgh has announced a new charity partnership for its 2023 campaign with the Scottish charity Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) – an organisation that installs colourful, child-friendly operating theatres in some of the world’s poorest countries. Since 2018, KidsOR has installed 59 paediatric operating rooms across 23 countries, providing over 75,000 lifesaving operations. Eat…
Continue Reading Eat Out Edinburgh partners with charity KidsOR
Soul Water Sauna hits right note on Porty Beach
Swimmers are lapping up a Finnish-style sauna after plunging into the icy waters on Portobello beach. Soul Water Sauna, located on the Promenade at Bedford Street, is promoting the health benefits of hot and cold therapy for those brave enough to don bathing costumes, and also welcomes community bookings from individuals. Owner Kirsty Carver said…
Continue Reading Soul Water Sauna hits right note on Porty Beach
InfraSisters – join the night ride on International Women’s Day
The InfraSisters mass cycle ride will take place on 8 March 2023, leaving Middle Meadow Walk at 7.30pm to celebrate International Women’s Day. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is Embrace Equity. The organisers want to get the world talking about why ‘equal opportunities are no longer enough’. The difference between equality and equity…
Continue Reading InfraSisters – join the night ride on International Women’s Day
2023 NYC Tartan Day Parade – Grand Marshal announced
The Grand Marshal of the 25th NYC Tartan Day Parade will be Scottish model, actor and TV personality, Edinburgh-born, Gail Porter. She will lead more than 1,500 people who have registered to march on 15 April up Sixth Avenue from 44th to 55th Street. Gail said: ““I’m so honoured to be named Grand Marshal of…
Continue Reading 2023 NYC Tartan Day Parade – Grand Marshal announced
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Murrayfield hustings
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election will be held on 9 March, and on Tuesday night there was a second hustings event when locals got the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates. The hustings was held at Murrayfield Parish Church Hall with an audience of around 50 people. All candidates, except the SNP candidate Donald…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Murrayfield hustings