Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election

There was a second hustings held on Tuesday night ahead of the by election on 9 March.

Read more here.

Not all candidates have been seen in action at hustings. The SNP candidate, Donald Rutherford was absent for the second time as he tries to retain the seat for the SNP.

The Edinburgh Labour candidate, Richard Parker, said: “It’s frustrating to have been denied the opportunity to debate with Donald Rutherford, and it’s even more disappointing that he has chosen to copy his SNP leadership hopefuls in shying away from public scrutiny. All candidates were given plenty of notice about these important debates and while the SNP have chosen to disrespect voters in the ward, I was delighted to attend both debates to put forward my positive plan for Corstorphine-Murrayfield.”

Murrayfield Hustings 28 February 2023

SNP Leadership election

The SNP have tried to keep the media away from their internal hustings, but it seems that may not be the way it will turn out.

Ash Regan, MSP, one of the candidates, said: “The media have a job to do, and as candidates, we have a duty to be held to scrutiny. I firmly believe we should allow access and ask that the media carry the proceedings fairly and fully – making them available to all.

“Today I set out my action plan for the SNP, covering four key themes: Transparency, Accountability, Modernity and Accessibility. It’s important we talk about values and elevate the tone of the debate.”

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray wrote a letter to Chief Executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell, explaining that “the Scottish people do not have a vote in this contest to choose our next First Minister, but it is vital that proper scrutiny takes place in a transparent contest”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Imagine a US presidential primary being conducted behind closed doors- it just wouldn’t happen.

“Division and disagreement has clearly boiled over in the SNP, and it seems they’ve been left with no other option than to hide under the table. It’s embarrassing.

“As the SNP leadership race will determine who our next First Minister is, this contest is a matter of huge public interest and importance. It simply cannot be allowed to happen in secret.

“People across Scotland have an indisputable right to know about the prospective leaders of the country and their plans for governing. To deny people that right is to commit an act of the utmost arrogance.”

The 25th New York Tartan Day Parade

And the 2023 NYC Tartan Day Parade Grand Marshal will be……..someone born in Edinburgh….

Read more here.

But here is a big clue:

Howie and Charlie Nicholsby with Gail Porter. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Buses on the move

Bright Bus Tours and Edinburgh Bus Tours are moving from St Andrew Square to Waterloo Place on 5 March.

This is an experimental arrangement and will include widening pavements to create a more pleasant experience for passengers and space for information and ticket sales.

Tours will retain a stop on St Andrew Square and there will be space on Waverley Bridge for ticket sales, with signage provided between Waverley Bridge and Waterloo Place.

Any permanent solution will form part of the Edinburgh City Centre Transformation plan, which the council say “will transform the heart of the city to deliver a people-friendly, well connected environment, supporting travel by foot, bike and public transport”.

Previously the buses parked and left from Waverley Bridge but that was closed to through traffic and the tour buses moved to St Andrew Square in 2020.

Bus tours will move their start/finish location to Waterloo Place. This will be on a trial basis and will run from March until October 2023.

If the trial is successful, tour buses could remain at Waterloo Place while a permanent solution is found.

A section of the footway will be widened to increase bus stop provision at Waterloo Place and allow operators an information/ticket sales presence. Waterloo Place will be resurfaced in sequence with other city centre road works.

Operators will also have an information/ticket sales presence on Waverley Bridge with signage provided between Waverley Bridge and Waterloo Place. A bus stop will continue to be provided at St Andrews Square where the tour buses can complete the city centre loop.

Bright Bus Tours take tourists all over the city

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our March paper has gone to press and will be sent to our subscribers today. This would be a great day to take out a subscription to make sure you do not miss the latest edition of the newspaper.

We invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription. Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?

Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries. If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...