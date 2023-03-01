The Grand Marshal of the 25th NYC Tartan Day Parade will be Scottish model, actor and TV personality, Edinburgh-born, Gail Porter.

She will lead more than 1,500 people who have registered to march on 15 April up Sixth Avenue from 44th to 55th Street.

Gail said: ““I’m so honoured to be named Grand Marshal of the NYC Tartan Day Parade this year.

“Being a proud Scottish woman leading such a significant event in NYC, while supporting World Fair Trade Tartan alongside the incredibly gifted young musicians of Pulse of the Place, shows the global impact of Scottish culture – that we can be an example of diversity, inclusivity, creativity, and resilience throughout the world.”

Howie and Charlie Nicholsby and Gail Porter. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Gail Porter is recognised for shows including Fully Booked (1995), The Movie Chart Show (2000), and Live & Kicking (1993), and was the subject of the BAFTA award-winning BBC documentary Being Gail Porter (2020) during which she opened up about her struggles with mental health.

Known for her outspokenness in raising awareness for alopecia, Ms. Porter published her hair loss story in an autobiography, “Laid Bare: My Story of Love, Fame and Survival,” in 2007.

Gail also supports the World Fair Trade Tartan and will represent the organisation, and the tenth year of Scotland being a Fair Trade nation by wearing a kilt designed by Howie Nicolsby of 21st Century Kilts on the Royal Mile.

Edinburgh based drummer, Pulse of the Place, will accompany Gail to New York. The 30 strong group are aged from 8 to 19, and they will march with Gail as ambassadors of the World Fair Trade Tartan.

Kyle Dawson, president of the National Tartan Day New York Committee said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gail Porter as this year’s NYC Tartan Day Parade Grand Marshal. “She joins a growing lineup of Scottish women representing NYC Tartan Week, and we couldn’t imagine a better representative for Scottish culture to kick off our 25th anniversary parade.”

In past years KT Tunstall and Sir Billy Connolly held the role of Grand Marshal.

KT Tunstall was the 2018 Grand Marshal – the first woman to hold the honour.

Sir BIlly Connolly strode the whole way down Sixth Avenue with his family in support

NYC Tartan Day Parade – 25th Anniversary

Gail Porter, Grand Marshal

Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sixth Avenue between 44th St. & 55th St.

Tickets: FREE

Link: www.nyctartanweek.org

