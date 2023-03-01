Eat Out Edinburgh has announced a new charity partnership for its 2023 campaign with the Scottish charity Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) – an organisation that installs colourful, child-friendly operating theatres in some of the world’s poorest countries.
Since 2018, KidsOR has installed 59 paediatric operating rooms across 23 countries, providing over 75,000 lifesaving operations. Eat Out Edinburgh’s partnership with the organisation aims to support KidsOR in their 2023 goal of providing vital operations to 100,000 children.
At a cost of only £75 to provide operations to one child, the partnership allows restaurants participating in the Eat Out Edinburgh campaign next month to engage their customers in efforts to support the charity.
Participating venues can give guests the option to donate through venues by adding £1 to each bill, QR donation codes, tap-to-donate options or through bespoke drinks or menu items with proceeds going to KidsOR.
Roddy Smith, Chief Executive & Director, Essential Edinburgh, said: “Partnering with such an impactful organisation as KidsOR means that Eat Out Edinburgh can create an impact far beyond the city centre. KidsOR has changed the lives of children and families across the globe. Our hope is that – through the generosity of Edinburgh residents and visitors – we can help make that impact just a bit stronger.”
Frances Irvine, Director of Campaigns at Kids Operating Room said: “We’re honoured to be chosen as charity partner for Eat Out Edinburgh. As an Edinburgh-based charity, we really benefit from the generosity of our city and love the idea that eating out in some of Edinburgh’s best bars and restaurants will support children’s life changing operations around the world. We would like to thank Eat Out Edinburgh and everyone who contributes throughout the event– your kindness and support allows us to expand our life-saving work”.
The Eat Out Edinburgh 2023 campaign will run for two weeks from 13th to 26th March within the capital’s dedicated Business Improvement District (BID). A list of participating Edinburgh venues will be announced in the coming weeks, promoting special tasting menus, set menus, events and exclusive offers to attract bookings and increased footfall throughout the campaign period.
KidsOR is a Scottish registered charity with offices in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Nairobi, working with governments and health organisations to solve the global surgical crisis for children worldwide.
For more information and to keep up to date with the campaign, visit: www.EatOutEdinburgh.com and www.EdinburghCityCentre.co.uk
