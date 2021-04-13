The fast-growing, Linlithgow-based science company, Express Micro Science (EMS), set a target to raise £1,000 for Children’s Hospice Across Scotland (CHAS). One third of the work force signed up to be active participants in the Lands End to John O’ Groats Conqueror Challenge, with the rest of the company helping to raise funds.

Active participants would be running, walking, cycling (and in one case roller-skating) the 1,083-mile challenge as a team of 20. With 1st April as a start date and 5 weeks to complete the challenge, the team were excited to start.

EMS provided the challenge for all willing participants to join by making the activity part of their health and wellbeing initiative. Sandra Morisetti, HR Manager at EMS said; “The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on lots of people for lots of reasons. We knew that we wanted to make a difference with our wellbeing initiatives not only to our staff members, but also to our local community.”

Keeping tabs on progress

Staff members have been supporting the cause by betting on one another, guessing who will cross the finish line for the team and who will do the most miles. Whilst there is a competitive streak in the avid runners amongst the team, others are seeing it as a reason to get outside more or try a different sport.

Friendly rivalries between team members all add to the excitement and have helped to bring the company community back together, if virtually, through competition.

Team members have joined the challenge from all departments, with seasoned runners from the transport department to self-professed ‘couch potatoes’ from communications; regardless of fitness level, job description or preferred sport, EMS have come together to compete alongside one another to raise as much money as possible for CHAS.

Staff members at EMS involved in the Challenge. At time of this photograph, they had ‘reached’ the Fife side of the Forth Bridge

Jennifer Newton, Managing Director and experienced runner said; “I am really excited about this, as it not only gives us all a bit of fun, but it embodies one of our company values, “always remember the ultimate customer, our friends, family and community.”

Will Bates, Company Director said; “I’ve been a bit lazy over the last few months – so this is the perfect reason for me to get my trainers on and get out and do some exercise.

“I am so pleased that so many of the team are joining in – both by participating in the challenge and encouraging their colleagues and raising money for a good cause.”

Senior Community Fundraiser at CHAS, Fiona Leslie said: “We are so grateful to the team at Express Micro-Science for taking on this incredible fitness challenge in aid of CHAS and wish them the very best of luck in completing it.

“We rely on the generosity of fundraisers organising events such as this to help us continue our work supporting children with life shortening conditions and their families across Scotland, who need our help now more than ever.”

EMS would appreciate any publicity for this good cause and any donations people have to spare to help them reach their goal of £1,000.

EMS’s JustGiving page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ems-conqueror-challenge?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=ems-conqueror-challenge&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=541c1a45f7734bf395d2befcda04d709

