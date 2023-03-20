Edinburgh charity Circle has issued it sixth annual challenge called DARED – which stands for Do a Run Every Day.

The charity has so far raised more than £87,000 in the past five years with the DARED challenge. With this year’s total the funding could exceed £100,000 enabling the charity to help in disadvantaged communities in Central Scotland. The charity engages with families facing exclusion due to social injustice, poverty and health inequalities.

What is The DARED Challenge?

The concept of DARED is very simple – do a run every day in June whilst raising money for Circle. That’s it. You can run at any time of day that suits you, before work, after work, during lunch, early evening- anytime!

There are three challenges to choose from, including the 1 mile, 5km and DARED To Be Different Challenge, and you can choose to participate to raise money for Circle’s children and families or pay a one-off donation entry fee. This includes your welcome pack, runners top, medal, and event fees.

DARED is a challenge of physical and mental stamina, requiring disciplined preparation and recovery, an accomplishment that all participants should be proud of. Every penny raised and every mile run will go towards making a life-changing difference to children and families living in some of Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas, who need support now more than ever.

For more information about The DARED Challenge, CLICK HERE.

There is a free information pack here.

