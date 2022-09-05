

Two Edinburgh-based cyclists will take on the North Coast 500 next week in support of the charity set up in memory of piper Eilidh MacLeod who died in the Manchester Arena in 2017.



Charity trustee Iagan MacNeil and fundraiser Paul Hughes will be part of a six-strong team from across Scotland and England who will spend seven days – from 11 to 17 September – cycling the Highland circuit to raise money for the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust. This is the first time a team cycling event has been organised for the charity and all money raised will support the work of the charity ensuring the 14-year-old’s musical legacy lives on.

Paul Hughes (right) and Iagan MacNeill of Eilidh’s Trust



The trust was established in memory of Eilidh who came from the Isle of Barra and who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack along with 21 others. In recognition of her ability as a musician and love of music, Eilidh’s Trust supports young musicians across Scotland to ensure her musical journey continues. As part of the cycle challenge, the riders will distribute grants to youth music groups along the route to support their teaching and help create music opportunities.

The pair have been taking advantage of the Edinburgh and Lothians path network and proximity to some great outdoor spaces to train for the gruelling week-long challenge



Paul, who is originally from Kelso, said: “I am looking forward to getting into the saddle to take on this iconic route and taking in some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery. It will be an exciting challenge for us all but one we are all prepared for. Our legs will tire but the end goal of supporting young musicians in Eilidh’s name will be the motivation we all need to keep the wheels turning. The hilly surroundings of Edinburgh and the Lothians have been ideal for us to prepare for this challenge.”

Iagan MacNeil, a trustee with the charity and who is originally from Barra where Eilidh grew up, added: “What better way of raising money in Eilidh’s memory than setting ourselves an immense challenge of completing the beautiful North Coast 500 in seven days. As a charity we have, so far, supported over 40 youth music groups across Scotland ensuring many young musicians can continue to learn and develop their skills. The money raised from the 500-mile cycle will help us continue Eilidh’s musical legacy through youth music across the country.”

Donations can be made to their fundraising pages via JustGiving: Paul Hughes fundraising and Iagan MacNeil’s fundraising.

The cycle challenge has been made possible thanks to several businesses that have stepped up to support Eilidh’s Trust. These include Isle of Lewis-based skincare company Ishga, Inverness’s North500 Motorhomes, haulage firm Cooper Buckley of Crewe, and rail industry firm QTS.

The team are also supported by Nicky and Scotty Young from Fife who have volunteered their time as the support crew.

eilidh macleod, credit piping press

