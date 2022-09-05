Officers investigating the murder of Peter Coshan, 75, have recovered the body of a man in Northumberland.



The body was found on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington on Sunday, 4 September.



He is still to be formally identified but Mr Coshan’s family has been made aware.



Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support.



“I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation.”



Two men, aged 27 and 63, have previously been arrested and charged in connection. Both have already appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick PHOTO courtesy of Live Edinburgh News

