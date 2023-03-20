Edinburgh MPs have issued a joint call to save Edinburgh’s Filmhouse site for culture.

Reacting to the news that Signature Pubs have pulled out of talks to purchase the former Filmhouse building on Lothian Road, neighbouring SNP MPs Joanna Cherry and Tommy Sheppard have called on administrators to reject bids which do not preserve the building for culture and film.

Joanna Cherry, KC, MP, said: “The Filmhouse was a much loved cultural asset for Edinburgh locals and a vital hub for the Edinburgh International Film Festival. The administrators selling 88 Lothian Road must prioritise cultural use over commercial gain and work with Scottish Screen and the City Council to make sure arthouse cinema continues to flourish in Edinburgh.” “Edinburgh’s Labour-led administration and Scottish Screen need to step up their efforts to save the building for film and culture before it’s too late”

Tommy Sheppard MP said : “Edinburgh City council have been asleep at the wheel since news broke that the Filmhouse had fallen into administration. We cannot allow the future of important cultural assets like the Filmhouse to be decided by land speculators and corporate investors.

“It would be scandalous if administrators decided to peruse an option which would see the Filmhouse shuttered and closed, whilst a viable alternative is on the table that would provide community and cultural benefit.”

On Sunday protesters gathered outside 88 Lothian Road demanding that the Filmhouse is saved.

Inspiring crowds at today's @SaveFilmhouse. Moving and passionate speeches about not just a cinema, but a space for discovery, learning, connection. @scotgov & @Edinburgh_CC hear our collective rage, how many more cultural spaces like this are you gonna let go. pic.twitter.com/XwWSCcdnxj — Amaya Bañuelos Marco (@AmayaBMarco) March 19, 2023

