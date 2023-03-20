The Scottish Government is holding a series of workshops to inform communities and offer a chance for their views to be heard as it develops guidance for local authorities on designating Firework Control Zones.

A Firework Control Zone will give “local authorities the power to designate areas where it will only be permitted to use fireworks as part of a public fireworks display, or by a person who is employed by, or acting under the direction of, a regulatory authority and using fireworks for that purpose”.

There will be two interactive workshops in Craigmillar on Thursday when information will be presented about how the zones would work. There will be an opportunity to discuss and provide feedback on how these could best be used to address some of the issues caused by misuse of fireworks in Scotland.

The Fireworks etc. Act which was introduced in Scotland last summer is designed to change the relationship to fireworks across the whole country.

Hogmanay Fireworks Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

