New trophies for the top two leagues in women’s football have been unveiled by The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL)

Thomas Lyte, world-renowned silversmiths and goldsmiths, who are responsible for many of the world’s most iconic trophies including the Emirates FA Cup, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, the Rugby World Cup (The Webb Ellis Cup), and The Billie Jean King Cup were brought on board.

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, said: “This was a hugely important aspect of establishing the new SWPL and its brand. We felt it was important to have three new trophies, reflecting the new era, that are bespoke to the SWPL.

“We hope, and believe, that over time these trophies will become equally iconic and synonymous with the elite women’s game here in Scotland.

“The process is more complex than some might appreciate. There is designing, developing, handcrafting and we wanted to ensure the best people were involved in each stage. I truly believe they have created trophies that represent the strength of women’s game now and in the future.”

Kevin Baker, chief executive and founder of Thomas Lyte, said: “Our deep relationship with sport, not least football, and our tremendous respect for the women’s game across the world, meant that we felt perfectly placed to take on this wonderful commission.

“Iconic tournaments have iconic trophies and, together with the SWPL, we are committed to providing Scottish women and girls with silverware worth fighting for.”

