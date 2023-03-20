The council has awarded a total of £140,000 to eight community groups to fund their projects.
An additional £40,000 was made available due to the large number of applications – from 56 groups in the city. The council confirms it will help the others who were unsuccessful in finding ways to fund their projects which will all help the council reach its climate change targets.
It is also another way of using the participatory budgeting process which has been spearheaded by £eith Chooses.
The winners – who were voted for by Edinburgh residents – are as follows:
- Lauriston Farm’s Community Outdoor Kitchen received 417 votes and was awarded funding of £20,000.
- EdinBRIC’s, Building Bricks 4 EdinBRIC received 387 votes and was awarded funding of £20,000.
- Cargo Bike Movement’s Food Sharing Project received 354 votes and was awarded funding of £20,000.
- Fresh Start’s Starter Packs received 338 votes and was awarded funding of £20,000.
- SHRUB’s, Wee Spoke Hub received 327 votes and was awarded funding of £20,000.
- Rhyze Mushrooms, Micro Mushroom Farms for 3 Community Cafes received 325 votes and was awarded funding of £9,990.
- The Edinburgh Remakery’s, Tech Donation Boxes for Schools received 265 votes and was awarded funding of £20,000.
- Porty Community Energy and the Tool Library’s, Cosy Homes and Cargo Bikes received 264 votes and was awarded funding of £10,010 (partial funding to be offered).
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “The Edinburgh Community Climate Fund is a very welcome approach which recognises the importance of sharing responsibility for decision-making with representatives from local communities.
“We have a bold and ambitious plan to become a net-zero city by 2030. Our citizens and communities should rightly be at the heart of this. We hope that through this exercise we have provided an opportunity for communities to both identify problems and design and implement solutions. I very much celebrate this innovative approach to working with communities.
“A huge thanks to everyone who took part. We very much look forward to seeing the projects progress and hope that the community will enjoy the benefits from this exercise.”
Spokes the Lothians Cycle Campaign celebrated the news on Twitter
