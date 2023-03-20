Gibson Kerr adds two solicitors to their staff.
A Scottish legal firm has welcomed two new experienced personal law recruits following a 13% uplift in that department’s cases last year.
Gibson Kerr has underpinned its continued growth plans with the hiring of Sara Albizzati as Associate, and Susie Alexander as Senior Solicitor. Both new members of staff are also Notaries Public.
Personal Law has become the Edinburgh and Glasgow based firm’s fastest growing department, helping it to grow its income to more than £2 million in 2022, with the success being attributed to strong word of mouth recommendations along with a post-pandemic increase in demand.
Lindsay Maclean, Partner and Head of Personal Law at Gibson Kerr, believes the expansion of the department is a testament to the work her team are achieving in providing an unrivalled professional and approachable service to clients.
Lindsay, said: “Both Sara and Susie bring a wealth of experience as we expand our Personal Law department to one of significant calibre within Scotland.
“Their invaluable attributes and passion for their roles will be a great benefit when working towards improved performance and growth across the board.
“We are looking forward to continually developing the team, hiring personnel that can display exceptional interpersonal qualities, along with a key focus on enhancing expertise and understanding. However big our team becomes, we aim to provide the same approachable, personal service that our clients have come to value from us.”
EXPERIENCE
Sara has become an expert in all aspects of the personal law discipline with almost 10 years’ industry experience, most of which was spent at two Scottish legal firms, BTO Solicitors and Johnson Legal.
Originally from Milan, Italy, she moved to Scotland in 2009 to complete her LLB at the University of Aberdeen, following this up with a postgraduate Diploma at The University of Edinburgh.
She said: “The opportunity to move to Gibson Kerr was a huge career milestone for me. When I initially had my interview at the firm, I instantly got a good impression and since starting my opinion hasn’t changed – it has lived up to its impressive reputation.
“The standards at Gibson Kerr are really high and the friendly team prides itself on providing a top-quality service, which is something I wholeheartedly believe in.
“The calibre of interesting work that I’ve been able to sink my teeth into has also proved highly beneficial for my career progression.
“I find personal law incredibly interesting and I enjoy having direct contact with clients and helping them through difficult or stressful times in their lives. It’s a really fulfilling experience that always makes me excited to see what the next day will bring.
“I also have an interest in international affairs, being from Italy, and at Gibson Kerr, I have already been given the opportunity to get stuck into cases on cross border issues and overseas assets.
Having completed her Law and French degree at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Susie Alexander has spent more than eleven years advising clients across a broad spectrum of issues, including tax and estate planning, wills, power of attorney and adults with incapacity issues. She earned her Diploma in Legal Practice at the Glasgow Graduate School of Law.
She said: “To be part of such a friendly and supportive team at Gibson Kerr is a significantly positive step in my career journey.
“I am really impressed with the high standards of the firm and the work is very interesting and diverse – I’m looking forward to working alongside my colleagues to provide a quality service to our clients.”
Across the whole firm, the number of cases increased by 5% in 2022, with turnover exceeding £2m for the first time, helped by the expansion of the team.
There are now four solicitors in the Personal Law department, along with three full-time administrators and a part-time electronic filing administrator.
Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by solicitor, Scott Rasmusen.
