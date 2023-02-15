The results are out. The participatory budgeting scheme in Leith has announced the results of the recent voting round.
The successful applicants will share in the fund of £54,102. The total of the applications was £86,802 showing the level of demand for funding for smaller projects in the community. Twelve projects will receive full funding, and that means that eight projects were unsuccessful in their bids.
The successful applications are:
|Applicant / Project
|Their project is about
|1
|Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB)
|Organising an ‘Insight into Ukraine’ event to bring together the Ukraine and Leith communities together in a day of celebration of Ukraine culture.
|2
|Edinburgh Community Food and Leith Walk Police Box
|On-street mini cooking sessions, using simple equipment to prepare nourishing food
|3
|Edinburgh NE Foodbank
|Setting up a ‘Leith Pantry’ that people can join for a very small fee and get regular groceries very cheaply – more preventative and sustainable & dignified than present crisis model.
|4
|Dr Bell’s Family Centre
|Running a four week summer holiday activity programme for families and young children.
|5
|Sikh Sanjog
|Activity Group for women and girls to build self confidence and mental health.
|6
|Central Leith After School Provision (CLASP)
|Providing a food & clothing bank, and ‘nurture packs’ for families
|7
|Edinburgh Tool Library
|Building little free libraries with seating and a solar powered phone charger.
|8
|Hermitage Park School Association
|Piece of fruit for every child, every day, for a term.
|9
|Edinburgh Remakery
|Running Connecting Communities club, with creative recycling activities, to promote social interaction and support mental health.
|10
|Himalayan Centre
|Organising activities and support for Nepalese, other ethnic groups and the EH6 community together to uplift and improve deprivation and poverty.
|11
|Edinburgh & Lothians Regional Equality Council (ELREC)
|Strengthening mental health, community building, sense of belonging, environmental awareness through ‘slow living’ group activities.
|12
|YMCA Edinburgh
|Free art therapy for mental health and well-being in vulnerable children.
