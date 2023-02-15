First Minister “most significant political figure of devolution era”
Scottish Greens Co-Leaders: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Nicola Sturgeon has truly been a major figure in Scottish and UK politics in her “decisive, tireless and collaborative leadership through unprecedented challenges and we are sorry to see her step down”.
The statement continued: “She is the most significant political figure of the devolution era. Whoever replaces her will have the strongest foundation to build forward the argument for delivering independence, for how we ramp up efforts to tackle the climate emergency and manage the cost of living crisis which continues to impact lives daily.
“The First Minister was at the helm in developing the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens. The agreement was a historic moment in Scottish politics and was endorsed overwhelmingly by Scottish Green and SNP members.
“We look forward to continuing to deliver on our shared ambition for a greener, fairer Scotland, both in the immediate future and with a new First Minister in place.
“Embracing progressive politics will be just one of her many legacies. The Sturgeon era has been built upon compassion, determination and selflessness which have helped anchor our nation through all manner of stormy seas, particularly throughout the Covid pandemic where she led with empathy, strength and dignity.
“We thank her for her endeavour and for her friendship, and commit to continuing our work of government as she plots a new course ahead.”
ESPC holding a buy to let event next week
The ESPC, the property marketing firm, is holding an event for buy to let investors next week at their George Street showroom. There will be solicitor estate agent representatives, mortgage advisers, tax specialists and lettings professionals all available in one-to-one advice sessions. There are limited spaces and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now.…
Lothian MSP praises central Edinburgh walking route
The Water of Leith Walkway in Edinburgh has received the seal of approval from Lothian MSP, Lorna Slater, who gained a new found appreciation for this important city asset during a Valentine’s Day walk. The Scottish Government’s Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Ms Slater met with partners from Paths for All and…
Continue Reading Lothian MSP praises central Edinburgh walking route
Continuing reaction to the First Minister’s resignation announcement
The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her resignation as leader of the SNP and as First Minister when her successor is chosen. The reasons for her resignation at first glance appear to be a little more personal than political, although she has suggested that the polarised and entrenched views about her may have been…
Continue Reading Continuing reaction to the First Minister’s resignation announcement
Resignation of First Minister leaves a political vacuum
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her intention to resign. She said to members of the press in her resignation speech at Bute House: “Sorry to break into your half term break. Being First Minister in my unbiased opinion is the best job in the world and a privilege beyond measure. “Since…
Continue Reading Resignation of First Minister leaves a political vacuum
First Minister to resign
The First Minister will hold a news conference at Bute House later this morning when she is expected to announce her resignation. Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond who resigned as First Minister following the Independence Referendum in 2014 and she has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999. There have been…
Robotic systems to keep humans safe from harm
Edinburgh-based Touchlab is working with another company, BOW, to develop robotic systems which will remove people from harm in battlefield situations or when decommissioning nuclear sites. The software is being developed by BOW to control any robot in a wide range of scenarios, and Touchlab which has created touch-sensitive artificial “skin” for robots to feedback…
Continue Reading Robotic systems to keep humans safe from harm