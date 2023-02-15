The ESPC, the property marketing firm, is holding an event for buy to let investors next week at their George Street showroom.

There will be solicitor estate agent representatives, mortgage advisers, tax specialists and lettings professionals all available in one-to-one advice sessions. There are limited spaces and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now.

Nicky Lloyd, Head of ESPC Lettings, says: “If 2023 is the year you invest in the property market, this is a must-attend event for you. Our mortgage advisors, solicitor estate agents, tax specialists and lettings professionals can answer your questions about buy-to-let properties from legislation, what areas in Edinburgh to invest in, the right mortgage and much more.” 

ESPC events are free of charge and hosted by a mix of property specialists, including solicitor estate agents, mortgage advisors and lettings experts, so that you can be sure you’re getting tailor-made, up-to-date advice on the Scottish property market.    

Register here.

Buy-to-let event 

Date: Thursday 23 February 
Time: 5:30pm-7:45pm 
Location: 107 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3ES 

On the night the following experts will contribute: 

ESPC Lettings  Nicky Lloyd 
ESPC Mortgages  Shirley Mushet and Paul Demarco 

Tax Specialists: 
Alison Pryde - Anderson Strathern 
Laura Fairgrieve - Gillespie Macandrew 

Property experts: 
Lisa Connolly - McDougall McQueen 

Edinburgh Science Festival – some highlights to tempt you into the lab

Amanda Tyndall CEO Of Edinburgh Science usually resorts to a quote to introduce the festival theme. This year was no exception. She quoted Carl Sagan who said: “If we lived on a planet where nothing ever changed, there would be little to do. There would be nothing to figure out. There would be no impetus…

Continue Reading Edinburgh Science Festival – some highlights to tempt you into the lab

Greens co-leaders praise Nicola Sturgeon for her leadership

First Minister “most significant political figure of devolution era”  Scottish Greens Co-Leaders: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Nicola Sturgeon has truly been a major figure in Scottish and UK politics in her “decisive, tireless and collaborative leadership through unprecedented challenges and we are sorry to see her step…

Continue Reading Greens co-leaders praise Nicola Sturgeon for her leadership

Continuing reaction to the First Minister’s resignation announcement

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her resignation as leader of the SNP and as First Minister when her successor is chosen. The reasons for her resignation at first glance appear to be a little more personal than political, although she has suggested that the polarised and entrenched views about her may have been…

Continue Reading Continuing reaction to the First Minister’s resignation announcement

First Minister to resign

The First Minister will hold a news conference at Bute House later this morning when she is expected to announce her resignation. Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond who resigned as First Minister following the Independence Referendum in 2014 and she has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999. There have been…

Continue Reading First Minister to resign

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.