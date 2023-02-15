The ESPC, the property marketing firm, is holding an event for buy to let investors next week at their George Street showroom.

There will be solicitor estate agent representatives, mortgage advisers, tax specialists and lettings professionals all available in one-to-one advice sessions. There are limited spaces and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now.

Nicky Lloyd, Head of ESPC Lettings, says: “If 2023 is the year you invest in the property market, this is a must-attend event for you. Our mortgage advisors, solicitor estate agents, tax specialists and lettings professionals can answer your questions about buy-to-let properties from legislation, what areas in Edinburgh to invest in, the right mortgage and much more.”

ESPC events are free of charge and hosted by a mix of property specialists, including solicitor estate agents, mortgage advisors and lettings experts, so that you can be sure you’re getting tailor-made, up-to-date advice on the Scottish property market.

Register here.

Buy-to-let event

Date: Thursday 23 February

Time: 5:30pm-7:45pm

Location: 107 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3ES

On the night the following experts will contribute:

ESPC Lettings Nicky Lloyd

ESPC Mortgages Shirley Mushet and Paul Demarco

Tax Specialists:

Alison Pryde - Anderson Strathern

Laura Fairgrieve - Gillespie Macandrew

Property experts:

Lisa Connolly - McDougall McQueen

Like this: Like Loading...