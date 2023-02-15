The Water of Leith Walkway in Edinburgh has received the seal of approval from Lothian MSP, Lorna Slater, who gained a new found appreciation for this important city asset during a Valentine’s Day walk.
The Scottish Government’s Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Ms Slater met with partners from Paths for All and Water of Leith Conservation Trust who help to improve conservation, biodiversity and path access in the area.
The Minister walked part of the well-loved route which is 13 miles long and a haven for wildlife and biodiversity in Edinburgh city centre.
She said: “Getting outside and exploring nature is incredibly beneficial to both our physical and mental wellbeing but this can be difficult to do if you don’t live in the countryside.
“That’s why projects such as the Water of Leith Walkway are so important as they offer those that live in the city the opportunity to get active amongst a piece of Scotland’s rich biodiversity.
“I’d like to thank Paths for All and the Water of Leith Conservation Trust for inviting me along today to learn more about the walkway and I would also like to express my gratitude for their vital work in combatting local nature loss.”
Kevin Lafferty, CEO of Paths for All said, “The combination of path maintenance and biodiversity enhancements along the route create wonderful opportunities for people to be active outdoors and connect with nature.
“The work of the Water of Leith Conservation Trust is incredibly valuable to the local community and visitors to the area. This route is a haven from the bustle of the city, a place to enjoy and a vital off-road link for people to get from A to B for everyday journeys.
“The benefits of good quality paths here in making this wonderful place accessible for all to enjoy is immeasurable to the health and wellbeing of the local population and for our environment.”
A big part of the Water of Leith Conservation Trust’s role is maintaining the walkway, which has received also path maintenance funding from Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All. The route is an essential corridor for walking along the historic river. It links people to areas of interest including Colinton Village, Craiglockhart Dell, the Union Canal, Saughton Gardens, Murrayfield Stadium, the Scottish Gallery of Modern Art, Dean Village, Stockbridge, the Royal Botanic Garden and Leith.
Charlotte Neary, Conservation and Volunteers Officer at Water of Leith Conservation Trust, said: “The Water of Leith is a haven for wildlife. The walkway along the river allows people to get close to rising Brown Trout, Kingfishers and Otters right in the middle of the capital city.
“The work that out volunteer’s carryout to maintain the walkway and enhance biodiversity is essential to giving people this access. Having these vital routes in urban green / blue space gives people a chance to switch off from the hustle and bustle of busy lives and appreciate the natural world.
“We often find that volunteers join our team as they are walkway users, so it becomes a two way relationship where we care for wildlife and wildlife cares for us.”
Edinburgh Science Festival – some highlights to tempt you into the lab
Amanda Tyndall CEO Of Edinburgh Science usually resorts to a quote to introduce the festival theme. This year was no exception. She quoted Carl Sagan who said: “If we lived on a planet where nothing ever changed, there would be little to do. There would be nothing to figure out. There would be no impetus…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Science Festival – some highlights to tempt you into the lab
Greens co-leaders praise Nicola Sturgeon for her leadership
First Minister “most significant political figure of devolution era” Scottish Greens Co-Leaders: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Nicola Sturgeon has truly been a major figure in Scottish and UK politics in her “decisive, tireless and collaborative leadership through unprecedented challenges and we are sorry to see her step…
Continue Reading Greens co-leaders praise Nicola Sturgeon for her leadership
ESPC holding a buy to let event next week
The ESPC, the property marketing firm, is holding an event for buy to let investors next week at their George Street showroom. There will be solicitor estate agent representatives, mortgage advisers, tax specialists and lettings professionals all available in one-to-one advice sessions. There are limited spaces and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now.…
Continuing reaction to the First Minister’s resignation announcement
The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her resignation as leader of the SNP and as First Minister when her successor is chosen. The reasons for her resignation at first glance appear to be a little more personal than political, although she has suggested that the polarised and entrenched views about her may have been…
Continue Reading Continuing reaction to the First Minister’s resignation announcement
Resignation of First Minister leaves a political vacuum
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her intention to resign. She said to members of the press in her resignation speech at Bute House: “Sorry to break into your half term break. Being First Minister in my unbiased opinion is the best job in the world and a privilege beyond measure. “Since…
Continue Reading Resignation of First Minister leaves a political vacuum
First Minister to resign
The First Minister will hold a news conference at Bute House later this morning when she is expected to announce her resignation. Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond who resigned as First Minister following the Independence Referendum in 2014 and she has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999. There have been…