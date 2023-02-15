The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced her resignation as leader of the SNP and as First Minister when her successor is chosen.

The reasons for her resignation at first glance appear to be a little more personal than political, although she has suggested that the polarised and entrenched views about her may have been getting in the way of reasoned political discourse.

She said in a hastily convened press conference at Bute House that she knew in her head and her heart that the time was now right to demit office, ahead of the special SNP conference next month.

Reaction to the shock resignation has come from all quarters, including the former First Minister, Alex Salmond.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Twitter:

My thanks go to @NicolaSturgeon for her long-standing service. I wish her all the best for her next steps.



We will continue to work closely with the @scotgov on our joint efforts to deliver for people across Scotland. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 15, 2023

John Swinney Deputy First Minister said:

I am very sorry @nicolasturgeon has decided to step down as First Minister and @thesnp Leader. She has given outstanding leadership to our country, Government and Party. (1/4) — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) February 15, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon is the finest First Minster Scotland has ever had, and the finest friend anyone could hope for.



When Scotland wins independence, she will have been its architect and builder. She has laid the foundations we all now stand on.



We owe it to her to finish the job. — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) February 15, 2023

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross MSP said:“Whatever our differences, it is right we recognise that political leadership is always demanding and takes its toll on a person and their family.

“I am glad Nicola Sturgeon has recognised this is the right time to go.

“However, at this time, we cannot ignore that she has presided over a decade of division and decay in Scotland.

“Instead of trying to unite the country in the wake of the 2014 referendum, Nicola Sturgeon refused to accept the result. Her entire tenure as First Minister has been characterised by relentless agitating for another vote on separation – governing in her party’s interests, rather than Scotland’s.

“As a result, Scotland has been in a state of constitutional paralysis ever since – divided and unable to move on from the Groundhog Day of 2014 and its toxic legacy, despite the wish of the majority of Scots to do just that.

“The SNP Government now needs to use this opportunity to focus on the Scottish people’s real priorities, especially the cost-of-living crisis, supporting our NHS and rebuilding our public services.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Nicola Sturgeon has led Scotland through some of the most challenging times in our history.

“It is right that today we pay tribute to those achievements, particularly during the pandemic.

“Regardless of our differences, she is an able politician who has stood at the forefront of Scottish politics for more than 20 years. On a human level that is worthy of respect and thanks.

“To lead your country for almost a decade is a political achievement that secures her place in history.

“While we have disagreed passionately about what is best for our people, I have never for a moment doubted her passion for Scotland.

“All too often it is easy to forget that those on the frontline of our politics carry a heavy burden – not only for themselves but for their friends and families.

“I – and my entire party – wish her the best in whatever she does next.

“But our country, now more than ever, requires a politics focussed on delivering the change Scotland needs – by uniting Scotland and not dividing it.

“It is clear that Scotland needs new ideas and new passion to make our country the best place to grow up and grow old in.

“Labour will aspire to win the confidence of the public – and be the change that Scotland needs.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s talent has undoubtedly shaped Scottish political life and she deserves to be thanked for her public service. Today is not a day for political attacks. I wish her well for everything that comes next.

“It is to Nicola Sturgeon’s credit that she has been open about the pressures and stresses that leadership has involved. Everyone will recognise how hard it will have been particularly to steer the country during the pandemic and the weight of those decisions.

“Scotland needs leadership that will focus on what really matters because every corner of our NHS is in crisis, the cost of living is punishing, islanders still need new ferries and education deserves to be a top priority.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will work hard to move the debate on from the divisions of the past because people can’t wait for years behind yet more arguments about independence. Scotland needs new hope, right now.”

Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “Nicola Sturgeon is Scotland’s longest serving First Minister and has dedicated much of her adult life to public service.

“She has borne a tremendous weight of responsibility since she took office in 2014, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we wish her well for the future.

“The Church continues to uphold all elected politicians in our prayers as they seek to do their best for all people who live in Scotland and across the wider UK.”

Nicola Sturgeon has been a tremendous First Minister, SNP leader, public servant and advocate of Scottish independence. It has been an honour to serve as her Depute Leader and as Cabinet Secretary. I am hugely grateful to her for all she has contributed and warmly wish her well. pic.twitter.com/QB5JowDXVV — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) February 15, 2023

🧵It is vital that @theSNP reacts to the resignation of #NicolaSturgeon in a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence. Our party needs a leadership election that is about policies and not personalities. 1/3 — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) February 15, 2023

Intellect and integrity. Compassion and insight. A formidable work ethic matched with a commitment to public service. Not many leaders can demonstrate them all. @NicolaSturgeon has been a fierce advocate for Scotland and political independence. We owe her our thanks. — Tommy Sheppard MP (@TommySheppard) February 15, 2023

Edinburgh’s SNP council group leader, Adam McVey, said: “The First Minister has shown incredible leadership of our country, movement and party for 8 years, through the most challenging times any of us have experienced.

“We are so grateful for the dedication she has shown in using government to improve the lives of people across our city with the transformative Scottish Child Payment and holistic policies to tackle poverty and address climate change. Nicola Sturgeon has taken us so close to the independence of our nation and we will continue to work a better future for everyone in Scotland.”

That was a truly remarkable resignation statement by Nicola Sturgeon. Whether or not you back her ideas and convictions, she has been one of the most important politicians of this generation. Her call for less irrationality and hysteria in politics should be heeded — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 15, 2023

Fraser Sutherland, CEO of Humanist Society Scotland, said: “We hope that Scotland’s next First Minister will respect the country’s overwhelmingly secular profile and act with a commitment to humane, compassionate legislation on issues such as end-of-life care and abortion services, putting aside personal faith if necessary. We also hope that whoever earns the right to lead our country will surround themselves with sound scientific evidence on the most important issues, as the First Minister did during the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than being driven by populist positioning or swayed by the power of empty rhetoric.”

