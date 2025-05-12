The ten properties which were most popular with house hunters on espc.com in April 2025, attracted more than 70,000 online views between them during the month.

All but one of the top ten homes were houses of varying sizes and styles with detached properties the most desirable. Six detached homes made it into the top ten,and almost all properties had at least three bedrooms, hinting at a high level of demand from buyers looking for longer-term properties live in.

The top ten most viewed homes featured an abundance of premium properties. The most popular properties sat at the higher end of the scale in terms of budget, with no fewer than eight homes priced over £400,000. The most expensive home was marketed for offers over £895,000, and the cheapest property listed for offers over £185,000. This majority of high-end homes in the list resulted in an average listing price of £551,500.

Seven of the properties were located in Edinburgh and the others were in Newtongrange and in West Lothian.

It is always interesting to see how quickly some homes sell and those on the list were snapped up quickly. Eight of them are already under offer within the month, reflecting the excellent condition in which they were brought to the market.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “The latest data from espc.com for April 2025 highlights a surge in demand for detached family homes, with nine out of the ten most viewed properties being houses, six of which are detached. And with the majority offering three or more bedrooms, it clearly reflects an appetite from family buyers and second-steppers looking to secure long-term homes that offer both space and flexibility.

“Premium homes dominated buyer interest last month, with eight of the top ten listings priced over £400,000 and an average asking price of £551,500. This underlines the continued strength of the higher-end market. While the top ten included a wide geographical spread, Edinburgh remained the focus of buyer activity with seven properties featured, followed by strong interest in homes in Midlothian and West Lothian.”

“Once again, all top ten homes were marketed as ‘offers over,’ reaffirming robust seller sentiment and a competitive local market as we move further into spring. And encouragingly, eight of these highly sought-after homes have already gone under offer, suggesting that buyer urgency and confidence remain high.”

1. A quaint and characterful home by the coast

Address: 19 Bedford Terrace, Portobello, EH15 2EJ

Selling agent: Annan

Price: Offers Over £575,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/19-bedford-terrace-portobello-eh15-2ej/36304301

A rare coastal gem just steps from the beach, this charming, detached home in Portobello blends period character with modern style. Set within a beautifully landscaped walled garden, it features vaulted pine ceilings, exposed beams, and a striking stained-glass window. Already under offer, this unique home offers versatile family living in a peaceful setting just moments from Portobello’s vibrant High Street and promenade.

19 Bedford Terrace

2. A breathtaking modern home with stunning countryside views

Address: 11 Winchburgh Road, Woodend, Newton, Broxburn, EH52 6QB

Selling agent: Coulters

Price: Offers Over £600,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/11-winchburgh-road-woodend-newton-broxburn-eh52-6qb/36304012

Taking second place on the list is this stunning and sophisticated family home with sweeping south-facing views over the surrounding countryside. Lovingly crafted by its current owners, this four-bedroom residence is flooded with natural light and finished to an exceptional standard, with energy efficiency thoughtfully incorporated throughout. Seamlessly blending stylish interiors with practical family living, this remarkable home offers an outstanding opportunity for those seeking space, quality, and rural charm.

11 Winchburgh Road

3. A three-bed family home in charming Corstorphine

Address: 22 Clermiston Green, Edinburgh, EH4 7PA

Selling agent: McDougall McQueen

Price: Offers Over £300,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/22-clermiston-green-edinburgh-eh4-7pa/36303889

A bright and welcoming family home nestled on a peaceful street in the sought-after Clermiston area is number three on the list. With spacious living areas, complemented by front and rear gardens, a two-car driveway, and a fabulous fully enclosed rear garden, the property is perfect for modern family life and has attracted plenty of attention from househunters looking for great transport links to the city centre.

22 Clermiston Green

4. A light-filled and elegant home in Morningside

Address: The Coach House, 17 Ethel Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 5NA

Selling agent: Clancys

Price: Offers Over £625,000

Status: Available

Link: https://espc.com/property/the-coach-house-17-ethel-terrace-edinburgh-eh10-5na/36303793

Set in the heart of vibrant Morningside, The Coach House is a truly unique and meticulously designed home. Offering elegant open-plan living, a stylish kitchen, two contemporary bathrooms, and a chic mezzanine level, the property has sparked an abundance of interest with its gorgeous interiors and superb location.

The Coach House

5. Exceptional C-listed period home in Midlothian

Address: Glenesk, Bonnyrigg, EH19 3JE

Selling agent: Neilsons

Price: Offers Over £820,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/glenesk-bonnyrigg-eh19-3je/36308066

A remarkable and character-rich period home set within five acres of peaceful countryside. Originally built in the 17th century, this former manse blends heritage charm with modern flexibility. With a paddock ideal for equestrian pursuits, mature hedgerows, and stunning rural views, this rare property offers idyllic seclusion just beyond the city.

Glenesk

6. A gorgeous family home in beautiful Blackford

Address: 12 Observatory Road, Blackford, Edinburgh, EH9 3HG

Selling agent: Warners

Price: Offers Over £895,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/12-observatory-road-blackford-edinburgh-eh9-3hg/36307286

The highest priced home on the list, this elegant and elevated family villa in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable south-side settings has piqued the interest of many high-end house hunters. Renovated to an impeccable standard, this luxurious home combines classic style with thoughtful modern design. With panoramic views and easy access to Hermitage of Braid, Blackford Hill, and nearby golf, it’s a refined retreat for families seeking space, nature, and sophistication.

12 Observatory Road

7. A fabulous family home with impeccable interiors

Address: 7 Newtongrange Place, Newtongrange, EH22 4DF

Selling agent: Neilsons

Price: Offers Over £420,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/7-newtongrange-place-newtongrange-eh22-4df/36309562

A beautifully presented detached villa in a sought-after Newtongrange development, this exceptional five-bedroom home offers stylish, flexible living across generous interiors and a dedicated outdoor office. With modern design, landscaped gardens and superb transport links nearby, it’s no surprise this standout property is turning heads.

7 Newtongrange Place

8. A fantastic first-time buyer find in Ratho

Address: 114 Main Street, Ratho, EH28 8RS

Selling agent: Neilsons

Price: Offers Over £185,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/114-main-street-ratho-eh28-8rs/36309632

The eighth most viewed property of the top ten, this charming two-bedroom terraced home offers stylish interiors and private front and rear gardens, all set in the heart of well-connected Ratho. Immaculately presented and ready to move into, 114 Main Street in Ratho has been attracting attention from first-time buyers looking to start their property purchasing journey.

114 Main Street

9. A charming end-terraced family home in Murrayfield

Address: 3 Coltbridge Avenue, Edinburgh, EH12 6AF

Selling agent: Neilsons

Price: Offers Over £600,000

Status: Under Offer

Link: https://espc.com/property/3-coltbridge-avenue-edinburgh-eh12-6af/36307686

The penultimate property of the top ten is this characterful and rarely available terraced home tucked away on a peaceful, tree-lined street in desirable Murrayfield. This beautifully finished property blends period charm with modern design, offering a tranquil retreat moments from riverside walks, excellent local amenities and city centre connections… it’s no surprise that it’s already been snapped up by an eager buyer.

3 Coltbridge Avenue

10. A beautiful flat in sought-after Stockbridge

Address: 34 Dean Street, Edinburgh, EH4 1LW

Selling agent: Blair Cadell

Price: Offers Over £495,000

Status: Available

Link: https://espc.com/property/34-dean-street-edinburgh-eh4-1lw/36308590

Completing the top ten is this beautifully presented main door flat in the heart of Stockbridge, offering generous living space across three bright double bedrooms. With a stylish kitchen/diner and a charming living room featuring a decorative fireplace, this home blends period character with modern comforts. The property has caught the eye of many home buyers looking for the opportunity to settle in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

34 Dean Street

