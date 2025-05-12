At the weekend the Save the Roseburn Path campaign ceremoniously unveiled new signs on the path to support their efforts.

But the council has ordered that the signs – produced by P7 pupils at Blackhall Primary School – are removed forthwith, claiming this is a sensitive topic.

The Save the Roseburn Path group was formed in response to the council considering using part of the path for the proposed north south tram route to Granton, but at this stage the matter has yet to be put out to consultation. The Transport Convener, Stephen Jenkinson, confirmed at the end of March that the consultation will begin on the two possible routes in the middle of August.

Cllr Jenkinson said he is giving officers and consultants “the space and the time to look at all the options on the table for Granton to Bioquarter and there will be a full 12 week consultation which will then form the basis for a report to be considered by the Transport Committee probably in early 2026”.

He said that he had agreed the timing for the consultation with council officers to avoid school holidays and that he wants it to be as “robust as possible”.

In response to the latest signs on the path, Cllr James Dalgleish, Education, Children and Families Convener said: “I am aware that a group of children from a local primary school have created artwork which has been displayed along the Roseburn Path. Although I welcome pupils taking an interest in issues happening in their community, there are clearly sensitivities around this specific topic and how the opinions of pupils are expressed. The artwork was created outwith the class curriculum and during lunchtimes. We have received confirmation that the signage will be removed immediately.”

This follows an earlier incident when the Transport Convener also ordered a previous sign to be removed from the path as it did not have planning permission – and also purported to be a Spokes sign which Spokes denied.

Liberal Democrats

Cllr Hal Osler, a Liberal Democrat Councillor, praised the new signs on Facebook, but has not responded to our enquiry for a comment.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats set up an online petition backing the Save Roseburn Path campaign on which it was clearly stated that any data collected could be used for political purposes.

The petition states: “The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: libdems.org.uk/privacy. You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: data.protection@libdems.org.uk or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.“

