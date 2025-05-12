Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Cowgate is closed at Grassmarket and Guthrie Street at Chambers Street is also closed.

The building fire believed to be in a public house was reported aound 4.20pm this afternoon.

Four appliances and a height appliance were dispatched and police have advised the public to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh is closed at Grassmarket following a report of a building fire which was reported around 4.20pm on Monday, 12 May, 2025.

“Guthrie Street at Chambers Street is also closed.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.09pm on Monday, May 12 of a fire on Cowgate.

“Four appliances and a heigh appliance were dispatched.

“The crews remain on the scene as the incident is ongoing.”

