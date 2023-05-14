An Edinburgh start up business – Away Industries – leases the ground floor of a former bank building in Leith. The firm is now renovating the fabulous space to create an events, exhibition and co-working space which they hope to open up for others to enjoy.
The renovation has come so far, but to finish the works off the business has set up a crowdfunder and now has only days left to raise the £30,000 that they need.
Owners Matt and Katy began the renovations in 2021, but the building is “much more magnificent” and the task “much bigger” than they first thought.
Katy said: “As we stripped the layers of paint and carpet back, the core of this building is brilliant, and we felt we had a responsibility to restore its many original features, and for the space to become a hub in the community again. With my background in events, as we stripped back the Telling Hall space, we realised it needed to be used beyond just people sat at desks. It’s such a spectacular and engaging space.”
Can you help? If so then head to the crowdfunder page here.
There are 26 rewards in total available to those who can contribute to the crowdfunder.
Here are just some of them:
|£10+
|This will buy you some Away Industries merchandise. For example £18 or more will bag you an Away Industries Tote Bag. As a thank you for pledging your support, you will receive an Away Industries branded tote bag. Black tote with white print. + Thanks on the website Hand delivered or for collection. Additional postage charge outwith Edinburgh or an EH Postcode.
|£35
|Hot Desking
|£95
|Supper club and Preview brunch tickets
|£150
|This will get you five days of hot decking in The Telling Hall. (The five days do not need to be taken together) Coffee & Tea Refreshments. High Speed Internet. + an Invite to the launch of Away Industries + Thanks on the Website. Can be used and will be valid until July 2024.
|£200
|Event consultancy
|£220
|Room Hire (meetings, pop-ups, screenings, launches etc)
|£800
|The HAAR Architects package
|£950
|The Cash Room – exclusive July use (would suit a small agency or team of 6 to 8 people)
|Some rewards include an invitation to the Launch Party
The full list of rewards is available on the crowdfunding page here.
