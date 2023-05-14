The Scottish Dachshund Club are organising a fun day for Dachshunds from all over Scotland at Thirlestane Castle, Lauder again this year.
In 2022 almost 400 Dachshunds and other family dogs enjoyed all the activities on offer, and the event will be repeated on 28 May 2023.
The pooches will begin the day with a walk around the Castle Park, followed by weiner racing, an agility course, many fun show classes and finally fancy dress classes. There is also a young handler prize and an overall champion for the fun classes and for the fancy dress competition.
The club’s sponsors Devoted to Dachshunds, Harbro and Pets at Home, have generously provided the prizes for the winners. There will be trade stands and catering for everyone accompanying their family pet to this fun day out to enjoy.
The organisers are extremely grateful to Thirlestane Castle who are kindly allowing The Scottish Dachshund Club to hold their Dachshund Fun Day there once again. This year the Dachshund Fun Day is supporting Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) and Dachshund Rescue in Scotland.
All those who attended last year said it was a happy and successful day for the many sausage dogs and their families. We hope very much to make this year even more fun for everyone attending.
From 11am until 4pm on Sunday 28 May 2023 at Thirlestane Castle TD2 6RU
Put the date in your diary and go along and enjoy the fun.
Crowdfunder to complete Leith renovation needs just a little more help
An Edinburgh start up business – Away Industries – leases the ground floor of a former bank building in Leith. The firm is now renovating the fabulous space to create an events, exhibition and co-working space which they hope to open up for others to enjoy. The renovation has come so far, but to finish…
Care home starts next chapter with a book club
Weekly book club ignites imagination and creativity among elderly residents Book loving pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are keeping their minds young and agile with the latest social activity introduction. The new weekly club at Cramond Residence gives the home’s book worms the chance to engage in open conversation about a host of genres…
Portrait of Sir Geoff Palmer installed at the Portrait Gallery
A 19-minute long video portrait of Sir Geoff Palmer created by Scottish artist Graham Fagen has been acquired by National Galleries of Scotland and can be viewed now at the Portrait Gallery. Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, OBE, is a well known human rights activist and scientist and the video tells the story of his life…
Speedway – Monarchs Academy skid to defeat
Kyle Bickley (pictured) powered to ten points but he was unable to prevent Workington beating Stellar Monarchs Academy 53-37 in the National Development League in Cumbria. Top scorer for the home side on their new track was Connor Bailey with 13 points and Monarchs manager, Scott Wilson, said he was disappointed with the result. He…
Late penalty keeps Hearts in Euro frame
Ice cool Lawrence Shankland slotted in the sixth minute of injury time to claim his 26th goal of the season and salvage a point for a Hearts side which was criticised by interim boss Steven Naismith in his post-match interview. The former Scotland international told BBC Scotland Sport that the first 45 minutes against St Mirren was not…
Splish splash – Warrender Swim Centre to open again soon
The Victorian pool refurbishment has now been completed and the baths will open on Tuesday. Scotland’s fourth oldest public swimming bath, Warrender Swim Centre, will reopen to the public on 23 May. June Peebles, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, is delighted to be reopening the…
