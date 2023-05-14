The Scottish Dachshund Club are organising a fun day for Dachshunds from all over Scotland at Thirlestane Castle, Lauder again this year.

In 2022 almost 400 Dachshunds and other family dogs enjoyed all the activities on offer, and the event will be repeated on 28 May 2023.

The pooches will begin the day with a walk around the Castle Park, followed by weiner racing, an agility course, many fun show classes and finally fancy dress classes. There is also a young handler prize and an overall champion for the fun classes and for the fancy dress competition.

The club’s sponsors Devoted to Dachshunds, Harbro and Pets at Home, have generously provided the prizes for the winners. There will be trade stands and catering for everyone accompanying their family pet to this fun day out to enjoy.

The organisers are extremely grateful to Thirlestane Castle who are kindly allowing The Scottish Dachshund Club to hold their Dachshund Fun Day there once again. This year the Dachshund Fun Day is supporting Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) and Dachshund Rescue in Scotland.

All those who attended last year said it was a happy and successful day for the many sausage dogs and their families. We hope very much to make this year even more fun for everyone attending.

From 11am until 4pm on Sunday 28 May 2023 at Thirlestane Castle TD2 6RU

Put the date in your diary and go along and enjoy the fun.

