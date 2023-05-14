The Neighbourgood Market comes back to Stockbridge this week for the fourth year running and runs until 23 July.

It is an open air market featuring some of Scotland’s best food and drink. Last year, more than 80,000 people visited.

The opening day is Wednesday 17 May and the event runs for 10 weeks. The operational hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 9pm.

The Neighbourgood Market will have some of Edinburgh’s best food and drink for three three-week cycles. The first cycle will include some favourites like Mimi’s Bakehouse, Innis and Gunn and Mint Wraps. Newcomers include Wanderer’s Kneaded, Don Papa Rum, Sando and the Secret Garden Distillery. The second and third cycles will be announced soon.

There is much in the way of entertainment planned for the summer, with the return of Goose’s Pub Quizzes which will take place twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s quizzes will begin at 6.30pm and will be part of a league, giving quiz goers an opportunity to win what is described as “an intriguing prize”. Sunday quizzes are all about Sunday Funday and will begin at 4.00pm.

Every weekend there will be a Maker’s Market put on in partnership with Support the Makers, with an array of local businesses and craft traders. A mix of locally produced goods will be on sale, including jewellery, textiles, freshly baked goods, artwork, candles, and fresh meats.

A large TV screen will be in place in July showing Wimbledon and other sporting events. Local musicians will play daily.

The Neighbourgood Market will host the Scottish Street Food Awards from 19 to 23 July. This is a new partnership and ten finalists from all over Scotland will battle it out to be crowned the winner of Scottish Street Food.

An all-star panel including comedy performer Jay McAllister, Conor Toomey, Head Chef at the Michelin-starred Condita, and Gaby Soutar, the food editor of the Scotsman, will judge the overall winner. The public are encouraged to participate in the People’s Choice Award. Both winners will go on to compete in the British Street Food Awards in London.

Entry is free during the week and £3 per person on weekends. Access is free for children at all times.

