Foster Care Fortnight begins today

The Foster with Edinburgh team will be out and about raising awareness of the need for more foster carers during Foster Care Fortnight which begins today.

The two week long awareness campaign, organised each year by fostering charity, the Fostering Network, aims to highlight the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers. With current research showing that in the UK a child comes into care every 15 minutes, it also emphasises the urgent need for more foster carers.

If you want to find out more about fostering, the Foster with Edinburgh Team will be at Asda Chesser on 16 and 26 May, and John Lewis on 17 and 22 May.

Read more here.

Neighbourgood Market begins on Wednesday

Entering from Portgower Place the market in Stockbridge will be open for ten weeks for open air food and drink.

Read more here

Sir Geoff honoured with video portrait

In an innovative move, artist Graham Fagen has created a new portrait of the Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, OBE, but this one will not be hanging in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. Instead he has chosen to create a 19-minute long video portrait which will be shown on a screen.

Fagen was inspired by Sir Geoff after seeing him and hearing him speak at public events. The artist said that Sir Geoff’s warmth and compassion, while expressing his life experiences and views on contemporary Scotland and its historic relationship with the transatlantic slave trade, motivated him to create a contemporary portrait that captured the sitter’s essence and personality.

Read more here

Neil Hanna Photography

House Party

Beth Malcolm Duo on Saturday 20 May 2023 | 8pm at 42 Royal Park Terrace, EH8 8JA, doors open at 7:30pm



Beth Malcolm is a singer-songwriter and keyboard player from Perth whose music is folk-inspired. She sings a mix of traditional, modern and self-penned Scots songs.

Born into a musical family Beth has been screchin’ out Ally Bally Bee since she was old enough to stand on stage. In recent years performing at Orkney Folk Festival in 2019 and winning a prestigious ‘Danny’ award at Celtic Connections in 2020 were pivotal moments in her career. Following her performance at the virtual Celtic Connections in 2021, Beth toured Germany as part of a Young Trad ensemble, and has recently collaborated with Adam Holmes, Lewis McLaughlin and Gaelictronica sensation Niteworks with their hit track John Riley.

Now 25, Beth was announced as BBC ALBA Scots Singer of the Year 2022. She has just released her debut album Kissed and Cried.

Book your space for free here. The password is 42music42



Donations for the artist will be taken on the night – £15 or £12 for under 18s or the unwaged. Please take along the correct money in cash as the organisers do not take cards. And please take your own drink and drinking vessel.

