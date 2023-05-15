Foster Care Fortnight begins today
The Foster with Edinburgh team will be out and about raising awareness of the need for more foster carers during Foster Care Fortnight which begins today.
The two week long awareness campaign, organised each year by fostering charity, the Fostering Network, aims to highlight the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers. With current research showing that in the UK a child comes into care every 15 minutes, it also emphasises the urgent need for more foster carers.
If you want to find out more about fostering, the Foster with Edinburgh Team will be at Asda Chesser on 16 and 26 May, and John Lewis on 17 and 22 May.
Neighbourgood Market begins on Wednesday
Entering from Portgower Place the market in Stockbridge will be open for ten weeks for open air food and drink.
Sir Geoff honoured with video portrait
In an innovative move, artist Graham Fagen has created a new portrait of the Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, OBE, but this one will not be hanging in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. Instead he has chosen to create a 19-minute long video portrait which will be shown on a screen.
Fagen was inspired by Sir Geoff after seeing him and hearing him speak at public events. The artist said that Sir Geoff’s warmth and compassion, while expressing his life experiences and views on contemporary Scotland and its historic relationship with the transatlantic slave trade, motivated him to create a contemporary portrait that captured the sitter’s essence and personality.
Read more here
House Party
Beth Malcolm Duo on Saturday 20 May 2023 | 8pm at 42 Royal Park Terrace, EH8 8JA, doors open at 7:30pm
Beth Malcolm is a singer-songwriter and keyboard player from Perth whose music is folk-inspired. She sings a mix of traditional, modern and self-penned Scots songs.
Born into a musical family Beth has been screchin’ out Ally Bally Bee since she was old enough to stand on stage. In recent years performing at Orkney Folk Festival in 2019 and winning a prestigious ‘Danny’ award at Celtic Connections in 2020 were pivotal moments in her career. Following her performance at the virtual Celtic Connections in 2021, Beth toured Germany as part of a Young Trad ensemble, and has recently collaborated with Adam Holmes, Lewis McLaughlin and Gaelictronica sensation Niteworks with their hit track John Riley.
Now 25, Beth was announced as BBC ALBA Scots Singer of the Year 2022. She has just released her debut album Kissed and Cried.
Book your space for free here. The password is 42music42
Donations for the artist will be taken on the night – £15 or £12 for under 18s or the unwaged. Please take along the correct money in cash as the organisers do not take cards. And please take your own drink and drinking vessel.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Our new edition of The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper is out now. You can read it online on our website, on PressReader, or to be sure of your own personal copy, then buy a subscription over here on our shop (or click on the image below).
We post out copies to all of our subscribers ahead of 1st of the month. If you subscribe by the 10th of the month then we also mail you a copy of this month’s issue. And thank you if you take out a subscription.
National Lottery selects Edinburgh charity for funding – now the public have to vote
The National Lottery has announced a shortlist of Scottish charities for the public to vote on from Monday. One of the charities which is shortlisted is The Open Door Edinburgh and they are holding a music based event today at their premises at 420 Morningside Road EH10 5HY from 10.30 to 11.30am. The event is…
Continue Reading National Lottery selects Edinburgh charity for funding – now the public have to vote
Neighbourgood Market is back – opening on Wednesday
The Neighbourgood Market comes back to Stockbridge this week for the fourth year running and runs until 23 July. It is an open air market featuring some of Scotland’s best food and drink. Last year, more than 80,000 people visited. The opening day is Wednesday 17 May and the event runs for 10 weeks. The…
Continue Reading Neighbourgood Market is back – opening on Wednesday
The official dachshund fun day – a date for your diary
The Scottish Dachshund Club are organising a fun day for Dachshunds from all over Scotland at Thirlestane Castle, Lauder again this year. In 2022 almost 400 Dachshunds and other family dogs enjoyed all the activities on offer, and the event will be repeated on 28 May 2023. The pooches will begin the day with a…
Continue Reading The official dachshund fun day – a date for your diary
Crowdfunder to complete Leith renovation needs just a little more help
An Edinburgh start up business – Away Industries – leases the ground floor of a former bank building in Leith. The firm is now renovating the fabulous space to create an events, exhibition and co-working space which they hope to open up for others to enjoy. The renovation has come so far, but to finish…
Continue Reading Crowdfunder to complete Leith renovation needs just a little more help
Care home starts next chapter with a book club
Weekly book club ignites imagination and creativity among elderly residents Book loving pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are keeping their minds young and agile with the latest social activity introduction. The new weekly club at Cramond Residence gives the home’s book worms the chance to engage in open conversation about a host of genres…
Continue Reading Care home starts next chapter with a book club
Portrait of Sir Geoff Palmer installed at the Portrait Gallery
A 19-minute long video portrait of Sir Geoff Palmer created by Scottish artist Graham Fagen has been acquired by National Galleries of Scotland and can be viewed now at the Portrait Gallery. Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, OBE, is a well known human rights activist and scientist and the video tells the story of his life…
Continue Reading Portrait of Sir Geoff Palmer installed at the Portrait Gallery