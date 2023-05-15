The National Lottery has announced a shortlist of Scottish charities for the public to vote on from Monday.
One of the charities which is shortlisted is The Open Door Edinburgh and they are holding a music based event today at their premises at 420 Morningside Road EH10 5HY from 10.30 to 11.30am. The event is open to the local community and free refreshments will be served
The organisation needs £29,000 of funding for its year long project using music to improve the health and well being of older people with dementia or other support needs. All it needs now is for locals to vote for them.
This project will be run in partnership with The Forget Me Notes Project a charity which uses music to build community and combat isolation.
Simon Warr, Operational Manger, at The Open Door Edinburgh said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding. If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by helping us to use the power of music to improve the lives of older people in our community. We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”
The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the 95 shortlisted community groups vying for your vote. Back after a 3-year break, The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) have teamed up to give the public a chance to decide how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.
David Knott, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities and showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working projects across the UK. The short-listed groups are truly inspirational, each delivering life-changing support to their community in different ways. It is now time for the public to have their say in how vital National Lottery funding is used in their area to make a difference to people’s lives, particularly in these challenging times.”
Voting closes at noon on Friday 26 May 2023. People can vote only once per region and will need an email address or mobile number to vote. To support The Open Door Edinburgh and for Terms and Conditions visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk
ABOUT THE OPEN DOOR EDINBURGH
The Open Door is a small charity in Morningside, Edinburgh. Our mission is to bring Care, Love and Laughter into the lives of frail elderly people, those who are lonely, those suffering with Dementia and other additional needs; and to their carers.
They do this in various ways:-
- Through their Friendship Clubs – where they provide a meal, activities, care, stimulation, fun and friendship in a bright, warm and comfortable setting.
- In Peggy’s Café, their vibrant neighbourhood cafe on Morningside’s busiest street. A spokesperson said: “We extend a warm welcome to everyone, and our staff and volunteers take delight in their jobs which include the offer of friendship as well as nourishment to our customers.”
- Through a well-supported Volunteering Programme. A spokesperson said: “We have places for volunteers who themselves have additional needs, and they are overseen and assisted to provide them with a great volunteering experience.
“We are proud of our reputation for delivering high quality care and support services. We were awarded Grade 5 (Very Good) for all categories in our last inspection by the Care Inspectorate.
“We were founded in 1982 by a retired nurse, Peggy Hunter – so we’ve been here for over 40 years and hope to have at least another 40 serving the community of Morningside and Edinburgh.”
The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over half a billion pounds to communities all over the UK, supporting 14,500 projects in every constituency and every local authority area in the UK.
