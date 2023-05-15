Edinburgh’s Margiotta is to open a new store on Harrison Gardens in a 2,000 square feet space formerly owned by an architecture firm.

The business has been helped with a £725,000 funding loan from HSBC UK to open the second branch in the area which is twice as big as the first. There will be food and drink from local suppliers with Fortitude Coffee and Heather Hills Honey in the mix as well as some homeware products. The existing branch will be a newsagent confectioner as it has been, with gelato, paninis and artisan coffee for takeaway or enjoying on the premises. Around 16 to 20 new jobs will be created.

Franco Margiotta, Founder and Managing Director of Margiotta, said: “Both we and our customers value local produce from quality suppliers, so we’re looking forward to being able to expand our product range with our increased footprint.

“HSBC UK’s support has helped us to grasp the opportunity to buy this new space, and explore a new venture as we bring to life our first café-style venture at our older store.”

Ash McBrearty, Corporate Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see an independent business born and bred in Edinburgh grow and thrive. We’ve enjoyed working with the Margiotta family to help them expand their retail portfolio and diversify their offering.”

Margiotta currently works with over 45 local suppliers.

The store was established in the early 1970s by Franco Margiotta and his brother. Together they opened their first shop in Marchmont selling food and wine. The family business has gradually expanded over the years and Margiotta has 10 shops across Edinburgh and East Lothian, with its 11th store soon to open on Harrison Gardens.

