Six thousand people enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Guy Fawkes celebration on Saturday.

The free non-profit event – run jointly with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse – was open to residents living in the Honest Toun EH21 postcode.

Fairground rides, a selection of street food operators and music provided by popular Radio Forth presenter Boogie in the Morning, added to the party atmosphere.

Firework display at Musselburgh Race course Picture: Alan Rennie

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “With funding provided by the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse providing free use of our facilities and personnel, we were delighted to be partners in what has become an autumn highlight for the people of Musselburgh.”

Guest were able to contribute to a collection on behalf of East Lothian Foodbank during the evening.

