Six thousand people enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Guy Fawkes celebration on Saturday.
The free non-profit event – run jointly with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse – was open to residents living in the Honest Toun EH21 postcode.
Fairground rides, a selection of street food operators and music provided by popular Radio Forth presenter Boogie in the Morning, added to the party atmosphere.
Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “With funding provided by the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse providing free use of our facilities and personnel, we were delighted to be partners in what has become an autumn highlight for the people of Musselburgh.”
Guest were able to contribute to a collection on behalf of East Lothian Foodbank during the evening.
* All photographs by Alan Rennie
Neilson looking to cash in as Rangers woe continues
Ambitious Robbie Neilson has stressed the importance of performing on the domestic stage if Hearts want to graduate to playing in Europe on a regular basis. He takes his men to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday, a team smarting from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone and desperate to keep in touch with old Firm rivals,…
Continue Reading Neilson looking to cash in as Rangers woe continues
Hearts fans ‘Glad All Over’ at gutsy win over Well
The fans were in full voice at the final whistle after ice cool Lawrence Shankland (pictured by Nigel Duncan) slotted the game-winning penalty for ten-man Hearts in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle in the cinch Scottish Premiership, but he was only one of 14 heroes who played their part on a heady day…
Continue Reading Hearts fans ‘Glad All Over’ at gutsy win over Well
Edinburgh Diwali fireworks bring a day of celebration to a close
After the parade from St Andrew Square to Castle Street, all the performers took to the stage in Princes Street Gardens this afternoon. The Parade was joined by the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, The Consul General of India Edinburgh, Consul General Shri. Bijay Selvaraj and Rajnish Singh, President of Edinburgh Diwali. …
Continue Reading Edinburgh Diwali fireworks bring a day of celebration to a close
Tram inquiry moves along towards final report
Lord Hardie issued warning letters relating to his report into the Trams Project in Edinburgh earlier this week. He has informed recipients of the letters that if they wish to respond, the response must be received by the Inquiry no later than 5 pm on Friday 2 December 2022. This is to allow any witnesses…
Continue Reading Tram inquiry moves along towards final report
Police dealt with incidents in several areas of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night
Police Scotland’s Public Order trained officers supported local police officers in what they say “proved to be a challenging Bonfire Night for emergency services”. In total, 483 calls were received by Police Scotland relating to fireworks offences night. This is a reduction on the 581 incidents recorded the previous year and reflects a downward trend…
Continue Reading Police dealt with incidents in several areas of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night
Attacks on fire crews reported
Fire crews came under attack on Saturday night, but no injuries were reported. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say this is typically one of their busiest nights, and report that five attacks on crews were reported in Scotland between 3.30pm and 11.30pm. Two of these were in the East Service Delivery Area where 252 calls…