Six thousand people enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Guy Fawkes celebration on Saturday.

The free non-profit event – run jointly with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse – was open to residents living in the Honest Toun EH21 postcode.

Fairground rides, a selection of street food operators and music provided by popular Radio Forth presenter Boogie in the Morning, added to the party atmosphere.

Firework display at Musselburgh Race course Picture: Alan Rennie
Firework display at Musselburgh Race course Picture: Alan Rennie
Firework display at Mussleburgh Race course Picture: Alan Rennie

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “With funding provided by the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse providing free use of our facilities and personnel, we were delighted to be partners in what has become an autumn highlight for the people of Musselburgh.”

e

Guest were able to contribute to a collection on behalf of East Lothian Foodbank during the evening.

* All photographs by Alan Rennie

Firework display at Musselburgh Race coursePicture: Alan Rennie

Edinburgh Diwali fireworks bring a day of celebration to a close

After the parade from St Andrew Square to Castle Street, all the performers took to the stage in Princes Street Gardens this afternoon. The Parade was joined by the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, The Consul General of India Edinburgh, Consul General Shri. Bijay Selvaraj and Rajnish Singh, President of Edinburgh Diwali. …

Continue Reading Edinburgh Diwali fireworks bring a day of celebration to a close

Police dealt with incidents in several areas of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night

Police Scotland’s Public Order trained officers supported local police officers in what they say “proved to be a challenging Bonfire Night for emergency services”. In total, 483 calls were received by Police Scotland relating to fireworks offences night. This is a reduction on the 581 incidents recorded the previous year and reflects a downward trend…

Continue Reading Police dealt with incidents in several areas of Edinburgh on Bonfire Night

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.