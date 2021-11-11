The Honest Toun’s revamped Guy Fawkes firework display has been declared an outstanding success by many who attended the event at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Five thousand free tickets were issued in a joint project financed by the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and Musselburgh Racecourse for a fun-filled night hosted by Forth 1 presenter Boogie in the Morning.

In addition to a spectacular fireworks display, a host of fairground rides and American themed street food added to the festive atmosphere. Members of Musselburgh Business Group had a number of stalls onsite highlighting local enterprises, and a collection was held to support Musselburgh Food Bank.

Fireworks fun at Musselburgh Racecourse for all the famly – Picture: Alan Rennie

On the Musselburgh Racecourse Facebook page, delighted guests voiced their support for the new format. Kimberley Russell said: “We had a fantastic night, thank you to all involved. The fireworks display was amazing and our kids had a ball.”

Gillian Toal added: “The fireworks were amazing, quick entry with a warm and friendly welcome from all staff. Great organisation of the shows and eateries.”

Amazing night at Musselburgh Racecourse said fireworks display guests – Picture: Alan Rennie

And Shona King said: “It was an absolutely amazing night and quite emotional seeing all the kids out having fun again. Not forgetting the big kids too. Thanks to everyone who made it possible.”

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We were delighted to work with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund to help make this event possible and it was great to also have the support of fellow Musselburgh businesses.

“Our aim was to make this a true community event for local residents and neighbours of the racecourse and we hope we succeeded in hosting a family night which offered something for people of all ages. There are things we have learned from last week’s event which we will incorporate to make next year’s fireworks display an even better experience.”

The cost of staging the fireworks extravaganza was met by contributions from the Musselburgh Common Good Fund, with the racecourse contributing up to £10,000 and providing free use of the track facilities.

Guys Fawkes firework display at Musselburgh Racecourse was for all ages – Picture: Alan Rennie

Councillor Stuart Currie, Chair of the Musselburgh Common Good Committee, said: “The Musselburgh Common Good is there to provide funding for events that would not otherwise take place without significant charges to local folk and families. All four Musselburgh Councillors were clear that it was important, if possible, for the event to take place and also that there should be no charges.

“The move in venue was as much about the size the event had grown to in recent years and also it was important to provide a safe, appropriate and well organised venue. Musselburgh Racecourse fitted the bill and I’m grateful for all their efforts to make it such a success. Thanks to everyone who came along and hopefully the charities involved have benefited, as well as some of the local businesses who were also part of the event.”

