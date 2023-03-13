Queen Margaret University (QMU) is set to open its doors to the public to enjoy an eclectic exhibtion of artwork created by Craigmillar community groups.

The exhibition, taking place this Thursday 16 March from 5-7pm, is part of an art project involving community groups from Craigmillar, Craigmillar Now and Connecting Craigmillar, working in collaboration with students from the MA Applied Arts and Social Practice at the University.

The aim is to explore issues that are important to the Craigmillar community and to create artworks which help to communicate stories of the area. In previous years it has produced a fantastic range of work, which includes paintings, sculptures and photography.

The facilitators of the project are Master’s degree students Daphne Goves and Heather Ridley-Moran, who had a focus firmly on encouraging members of the group to create pieces which express their thoughts and feelings about key community issues. The showcase event has been planned and developed by undergraduate students Katie Hall and Billy Brogan from the BA/BA (Hons) International Hospitality, Tourism and Events Management.

Support to enable community arts projects came from QMU’s Widening Participation and Outreach team, and funding from WISeR.

Anthony Schrag, Programme Leader for the MA Applied Arts and Social Practice, is keen to emphasise the importance of partnership in this university/community project. He explained:

“Universities can often be quite siloed, and so I love that the WISeR Fund encourages us to work closely with community partners: this is so beneficial for our students.

“It has provided a strong platform for our students to gain real-time experience of developing art projects with communities, as well as giving great insights into the planning and management of events. Our students have been able to apply some of the academic knowledge they learn on their course to a live situation and to build their skills and experience in their chosen specialism. This is the type of hands-on learning which develops their confidence and expertise for their future career.”

Student Daphne Goves explained: “The WiSER project has been an amazing opportunity to put into practice some of the theory and skills I’ve learnt from the MA Applied Art and Social Practice in a meaningful and sustained way. The wonderful, talented and supportive individuals who attend Connecting Craigmillar’s Art Group were so welcoming and keen to learn; the showcase at Queen Margaret University champions their community spirit.”

Anthony continued: “It has been extremely enjoyable and inspiring to work with our community partners again. On a personal level, it’s really hearting to see all the amazing, creative and important work that Craigmillar Now and Connecting Craigmillar do: I hope they have found this activity as rewarding as we have!”

The exhibition ‘WISeR Showcase’ is free of charge, and will be open to the public on Thursday 16 March, from 5 – 7pm, at Queen Margaret University, Musselburgh, East Lothian, EH21 6UU.

The artworks will be displayed on the third-floor balcony in the University’s academic building, accompanied by a series of photographs about projects which will be screened at the Halle Lecture Hall from 5pm onwards.

Booking is not required and everyone is welcome.

