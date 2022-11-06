On Saturday evening gangs of youths wearing balaclavas were witnessed setting off fireworks on the main road in Niddrie, mainly in the direction of cars passing by, and including a police car according to reports.

There is footage on social media showing a stationary ambulance nearby which also came under fire, and other vehicles passing by drove through a shower of fireworks. There were reports of activity like this all the way along Niddrie Mains Road as far as the Jack Kane Centre, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

One person said: “I drove through it around 7.30pm, absolutely terrifying.”

Police issued a tweet on Saturday night at 10.30 confirming that “Local officers and specialist resources are currently dealing with numerous reports of fireworks-related youth disorder in Niddrie.

“The public are asked to avoid the area for the time-being and local residents should stay within their properties.”

Emergency services are currently dealing with ongoing incidents in the Niddrie area.



Please avoid the area at present and local residents should stay in their homes.



There are videos on social media which show fireworks being set off indiscriminately from youths on motorbikes and also at the side of the road in the direction of groups of young people. At one point a fire blazed in the middle of the road opposite a bus stop, blocking the roadway.

Police said after midnight that they had “successfully responded” to the disorder incidents. Police had set up a special operation – Operation Crackle – in anticipation of what might happen, particularly after shocking similar events in Dundee earlier in the week which also involved fireworks. As part of this there were extra resources used last night and police accompanied Lothian Buses on certain routes and buses on Niddrie Mains Road were diverted at one point. Dispersal zones were in place to help police to break up groups in certain areas if they were involved in what is described as “antisocial conduct”.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “The scenes the local community had to suffer and witness in Niddrie last night were disgraceful and disgusting. Police responded swiftly and we have been supporting them and our other emergency partners following the firework-related disorder and antisocial behaviour that took place last night.

“It’s only a minority of people responsible for this inexcusable behaviour and I’m sure they will feel the full force of the law. It’s extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result – attacks on the emergency services are despicable and reckless behaviour like this endangers lives.

“I would like to reassure residents we are working closely with Police Scotland to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system.”

We have asked Police Scotland for a statement this morning.

It is a month ago that the Scottish Government introduced new powers to keep the use of fireworks safe. The legislation makes it a criminal offence for anyone to buy fireworks if they are under 18 or buy fireworks for anyone who is under 18. Sale of fireworks must be made during the day and one person may only buy 5kg at any one time.

Any offences involving the use of fireworks against members of the emergency services will attract more severe sentences. The use of fireworks is only permitted within the hours of 6pm to 11pm except on 5 November when the time is extended to midnight. On Chinese New Year, Hogmanay and Diwali Fireworks may be used until 1am.

