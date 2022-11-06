A second man has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in Greendykes Road.

The 40-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Previously a 65-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the same incident and appeared at the Sheriff Court on Friday.

Officers were called to a flat in the area around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 1 November.

Two men, aged 66 and 37, were pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin were made aware.

Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry was set up led by officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said at the time of the first arrest: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both men at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation. This is likely to continue in the coming days and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding as our work continues.

“We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

