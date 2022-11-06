Fire crews came under attack on Saturday night, but no injuries were reported.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say this is typically one of their busiest nights, and report that five attacks on crews were reported in Scotland between 3.30pm and 11.30pm. Two of these were in the East Service Delivery Area where 252 calls were received and 89 bonfires attended.

ACO David Farries

Assistant Chief Officer David Farries is director of service delivery for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. He said: “It’s been another busy and challenging evening for our crews and Operations Control staff around Scotland and I thank them for their dedication.

“We are disappointed to report five attacks on our firefighters. In the run up to Bonfire Night, we had spoken out about this kind of unacceptable behaviour by a small minority which sadly happens year after year. Our staff should be able to carry out their role without being attacked and it is disappointing that people have tried to hurt firefighters and have damaged our appliances and equipment.

“Crews only attend bonfire related incidents when people contact us about concerns over public safety and we extinguish fires that are unsafe.

“We put a huge amount of planning and preparation into this evening with local partners and other emergency services as we work together to protect communities, which is always our top priority.”

