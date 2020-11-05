The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is working to ensure communities are protected on Bonfire Night amidst what they see as an anticipated spike in demand.

We have already heard some fireworks in our area this evening, which can only be a family or group hosting their own fireworks event. All official events are cancelled. And we can hear fireworks in the distance too, so there must be some people who have managed to buy fireworks for this evening.

The Fifth of November is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for the SFRS which last year responded to 350 bonfires over an eight-hour period following 882 calls for assistance.

Firefighters have been working closely with local authority partners and will tonight carry out joint patrols with police to share safety advice and support people to reduce the risks.

The national service has also put tried and tested plans in place to ensure resources are effectively co-ordinated to protect communities where required.

Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Director of Service Delivery.

He said: “We are anticipating a spike in emergency calls and operational demand, but rest assured we have tried and tested procedures in place to ensure we can respond where we are needed the most.

“Our staff will be out on patrol with police and local authority partners in areas across Scotland to engage with communities and pass on advice to anyone who is hosting a bonfire.

“These patrols will also be tasked with removing any dangerous materials which may be used as part of a bonfire to prevent potential injuries or damage to property.”

He added: “Our communities can help us during this busy period by considering the impact of their actions on others and emergency services.

“It is absolutely vital that we preserve the capacity to respond to other emergencies.”

Area Commander Libby Logan has also drafted in additional Operations Control Firefighters to meet the anticipated increase in emergency calls.

She said: “There is no question that this is one of our busiest night of the year – but we prepare well in advance for the challenges that this occasion always brings and we are ready to respond.

“Our Control Room Firefighters are highly trained and experienced in protecting communities and will always be there for those in an emergency – and tonight is no different.

“I would like to thank the Operations Control team for their hard work and dedication and would ask everyone across the country to follow all key safety advice and really consider the potential impact of their actions on others.”

The SFRS Fireworks Code can help reduce risk for those considering using fireworks in a private setting and can be accessed here: https://www.firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/fireworks-safety.aspx

Virgin Money Fireworks 2019 – Edinburgh International Festival.

