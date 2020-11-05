Law firm Gibson Kerr has underlined its continued strong performance during the challenging pandemic conditions by

confirming a raft of new appointments to maintain its expansion plans.

The Edinburgh-based firm has made five additions as it seeks to strengthen and grow its operation across its specialisms in personal, family and property law.

Partner and Head of Family Law Fiona Rasmusen said the appointments will meet Gibson Kerr’s commitment to provide clients

with a friendly approachable service and to underpin its credentials as the law firm where family comes first.

Fiona said: “To make so many strong appointments during such a challenging period speaks volumes of the quality of

service Gibson Kerr provides.

“Our family and personal law departments have continued to perform strongly through the Coronavirus period and we expect

these two areas to continue to grow, with increasing numbers of enquiries and revenue.

“We have seen a short lived reduction in activity in our property department, but this has now bounced back and is

busier than ever.

“We are continuing with our expansion plans and these will be supported by the key appointments we have made.”

Under the round of appointments Beverley Cottrell – who has more than 30 years’ experience in all aspects of residential conveyancing and estate agency – will take up a newly-created role as Head of Property, and Karen Sutherland, who spent four

years with the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration specialising in all areas of children’s welfare, has joined the Family Law team as a Family Lawyer.

Fiona added: “Beverley has a first class reputation as an expert in residential property, with a wealth of technical and market knowledge. Her focus is on delivering excellent personal service for clients and we consider ourselves fortunate that she has agreed to join us.

“In Karen, who spent some time in Dubai running her own business, we have a skilled lawyer who has decided to return to

Scotland and resume her career in family law. She brings maturity and a great deal of empathy to her role.”

Law graduates Nadia Inglis and Rhian Mackay have taken up support roles in the Personal Law team while Business Management graduate Sandra Kristoffersson has been appointed credit controller.

Gibson Kerr’s Personal, Family and Property Law departments have enjoyed significant growth – following the firm’s acquisition in 2016 of two Edinburgh legal firms, Marwicks and Grange, Solicitors & Estate Agents.

Gibson Kerr first began operating in India Street in 1990, although the business dates back over 100 years. It was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, the Property team is headed by Scott, while Partner Lindsay, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law.

The merger with Marwicks centred the main location for Gibson Kerr’s property team at Dundas Street while India Street is home for the Personal and Family Law teams.

